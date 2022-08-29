Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky's Chris Livingston

Scouting Report: Chris Livingston

Chris Livingston

Wing | Kentucky 

Height: 6'6” | Weight: 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.68 

Prospect Profile 

Livingston is a strong, physical wing that leverages his explosives and size to play a downhill game. He’s a real threat in transition when he’s got a head of steam and is nearly impossible to slow down.

Whether it’s on the break or in a half court set, Livingston likes to play above the rim. Even when he’s not throwing down a powerful dunk, he’s able to hang in the air long enough and use body control to finish tough layups.

When he’s not attacking the rim, Livingston does have the range to knock down triples. He’s shown he can convert on deep 3-pointers, but teams will be monitoring his shooting efficiency as the 3-point line moves back at the college level.

If anyone has the body that’s ready for the NBA, Livingston is one of the top guys in this class. Later in his high school career he was able to bully smaller players, so it will be interesting to see how he performs against more athletic players at the college level. To this point he’s been really effective drawing fouls, as defenders have to play him physical to combat the aggressive nature of Livingston’s game. He's even able to navigate in the post when needed.

Overall, the 6-foot-6 wing has the tools to be effective in any area on the court. He’s a good passer and willing facilitator. The Ohio native is also an advanced rebounder for his position and has a knack for finding the ball.

Defensively he’s got the combination of size, speed and strength to defend multiple positions. To be clear, Livingston still has work to do in order to become a better defender, but all of the intangibles are there. That will be promising for NBA teams.

Kentucky will have high expectations this season, with Livingston having the pressure of being a high impact wing. He’ll play on the biggest stage as a rookie and will more than likely be a one-and-done prospect.

Luckily for him, playing under the bright lights isn’t a problem for Livingston. Last season at Oak Hill, he played against some of the top players in the country and often outshined everyone in big moments.

Livingston has a twin brother, Cordell, who played as his teammate growing up that is set to play at Kentucky State this season.

We think Livingston will naturally rise up boards as the season goes on. He’s not currently being talked about as a lottery talent, but we think when it’s all said and done he will be. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Late Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

