NBA Draft Scouting Report: Michigan’s Jett Howard

Jett Howard

Wing | Michigan

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 220 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.78

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Prospect Profile

Jett Howard, son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, will be one of the most fun stories of the college season. He’s a jumbo guard that can also play either forward position.

A projected 3-and-D prospect, Howard is extremely versatile on both ends of the floor. He’s got a good balance of size, defensive upside and shooting touch that should translate well at the next level. He’s really not an elite athlete but has an NBA build already.

Especially in spot up situations, Howard is an elite shooter. Like many young prospects, he does dip the ball down during his shooting motion, but there’s still time to fix that. If he able to learn to catch in the shooting pocket and immediately start the upward motion of his shot, he could be an elite shooter at the NBA level.

On drives, the Michigan freshman has great footwork. Since he doesn’t have blow by speed or the ability to overpower defenders, he’s crafty and methodical with his moves getting to the paint. Howard also isn’t an elite ball handler, but that’s fine considering. he doesn’t project to be a primary facilitator anyway. He’s a bit loose with the ball, which hasn’t been a glaring issue to this point, but at the college level could arise as a problem.

One underrated part of Howard’s game is the ability to push tempo. He’s always got his head up looking to start the break and is a great outlet passer.

Outside of his shot, Howard is most known for defensive upside. He’s great at the point of attack and is also good at navigating the pick-and-roll. He’s got the size, length and lateral quickness to defend upwards of four positions. Overall, he really understands the importance of defense and could end up being one of the better defenders in the country this season.

Howard obviously has NBA pedigree given who his father and coach is, which is likely why he’s such a smart player. You can tell he’s been around the game his entire life and has been coached well.

Part of an elite high school team at IMG Academy, Howard played his senior season with Keyonte George (Baylor) and Jarace Walker (Houston) who could both legitimately go in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft. Howard improved as the season went on last year, capping off his high school campaign as MVP of the Iverson Classic.

It will be an interesting father-son dynamic this season at Michigan, with a roster that has a couple of other potential NBA talents alongside Howard.

Draft Projection

Late First-Round or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

