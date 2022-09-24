NBA Draft Scouting Report: NBL's Rayan Rupert

Rayan Rupert

Guard | New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6'6” | Weight: 205 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.05

Prospect Profile

A French prospect, Rupert has the ability to play guard or wing. He stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-3 wingspan, which is tremendous length. He’s also one of the younger prospects in this upcoming class, as he won’t turn 19 until right before the 2023 NBA Draft.

Like many young players, Rupert’s shot is a work in progress. He’s a solid free throw shooter which is a good sign, but his shot doesn’t fall at an efficient rate from beyond the arc. His jumper is smooth and has a high release point, but the ball dips a bit too much and it takes Rupert to long to get the shot off.

He’s improved as a rhythm shooter, but overall the shot selection can be poor at times for Rupert.

As a driver, the French prospect is crafty and has the ability to finish well with both hands. With that in mind, he does struggle with contact and physicality in the paint. An emphasis for him moving forward will be to gain weight and get stronger. He doesn’t have a ton of elite dribble moves or the quickest first step, but still finds ways to get to the rim.

One area of improvement we’ve seen from Rupert over the past year is actually in the pick-and-roll. He’s certainly not a major creator of offense, but has gotten much better as the handler in those situations. Again, Rupert isn’t known for being a great facilitator but has shown flashes and generates decent assist numbers.

Rupert does move well without the ball, which does help generate solid looks.

One thing we think he can improve is rebounding efficiency. Given his size and length, Rupert should be pulling down more boards.

Overall, the French phenom projects to be an excellent defender at the next level. He’s got shot blocking upside and already is disruptive in passing lanes. He generates a ton of steals with his massive wingspan and has natural feel on that end of the floor.

One thing that sticks out about Rupert is his ability to defend the point of attack at a high level.

With that in mind, there’s still plenty of room to improve. He’s sometimes undisciplined as a defender and gets too aggressive, which results in a foul or a defensive breakdown. He’s known for gambling a bit too much.

Either way, Rupert truly has the upside to be an impactful two-way player if the shot comes around. He’s part of the NBL’s Next Stars program that’s produced several first-round draft picks in recent years including Josh Giddey and Ousmane Dieng of late. The 18-year-old is set to play with the New Zealand Breakers this season.

Rupert previously attended the prestigious INSEP Academy in France has been on the NBA radar for some time now. He had at least seven NBA teams scout him in September during the NBL Blitz event.

Basketball is in Rupert’s genes. His sister, Iliana Rupert was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft and his father played in the EuroLeague and was captain of the French National team.

Draft Projection

Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board

