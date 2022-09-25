Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Nigeria's James Nnaji

Scouting Report: James Nnaji

James Nnaji 

Center | Nigeria 

Height: 6'10” | Weight: 225 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 18.85 

James Nnaji, 2023 NBA Draft, FC Barcelona

Prospect Profile 

If there’s a big man that an NBA team wants to draft next summer who would be an interesting project, it’s Nnaji. He’s quite raw as a prospect today, but given time to develop could end up being a value pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Nigerian big is extremely young and will still be 18 years old on the night of the upcoming draft. Nnaji has the ability to play the forward or center spot with his unique physical tools. There’s no question his body is ready for the NBA today.

A rising star in the EuroLeague, Nnaji does have great tools, but his skills need a lot of refinement. He’s not effective outside of the paint on the offensive end, which could limit him at the next level. At this point, he’s not at all a deep threat, nor his he a good free throw shooter.

It will take quite a bit of time to develop a jumper, so perhaps Nnaji should start expending his range into the midrange before beginning to shoot beyond the arc.

Again, most of the shots the 6-foot-10 big takes are near the rim. He’s ultra efficient, converting on over 75% of his field goal attempts. Whether it’s finishing with power or touch, Nnaji can use both hands.

He’s got a great base and solid footwork that allows him to generate good looks in the paint. Regardless, Nnaji doesn’t project to be the focal point of a team’s offense whatsoever.

Nnaji has a high motor and is strong for his age, so he naturally finds himself in the right place on both ends of the floor. He’s a great rim runner and has good acceleration for a player of his size. He is also a good rebounder, but we think he could certainly improve on that front and pull down more boards.

On the defensive end, Nnaji’s energy is contagious. He can hold his own against strong bigs, but also moves well laterally. We wouldn’t consider him a good perimeter defender on guards, but he’s at least not a liability when switched onto a smaller player. Regardless of who he’s defending, the Nigerian big is a good shot blocker.

With that in mind, he’s still raw on that end of the floor as well and is a bit prone to fouling opponents.

Nnaji’s defensive upside is definitely higher than offense at this point, but he’s raw so anything could happen. He doesn’t project to be a star at the NBA level, but could be a key complimentary piece in the right role. His improvement playing with FC Barcelona this season could solidify a spot in the first round of next summer’s draft. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection

Late First or Early Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

