NBA Draft Scouting Report: Spain's Juan Nunez

Juan Nunez

Guard | Spain

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 180 lbs

2024 Draft Age: 20.04

Prospect Profile

A pure point guard with a lefty jumper, Nunez is one of the most interesting international prospects in the world right now. Not only has he emerged at the professional level, but also had a nice showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While he isn’t an elite athlete, Nunez understands the game well and is very effective. He may not blow by a defender with lightning speed or rise up and dunk on someone, but he still plays a very flashy game. He’s an incredibly crafty passer with really good vision and feel for the game. Given he already plays at the pro level, he’s showcased this against quality competition. He can pass well with either hand and on the move with accuracy.

Given his basketball IQ and facilitation ability, the Spanish guard is solid in pick-and-role scenarios. When he’s not dishing it to the screener or another teammate, Nunez has a solid midrange game with an improved pullup jumper and a reliable floater game. What that in mind, he’s sometimes not aggressive enough as a scorer given his pass-first mentality.

While he’s best at being a driver, the real question is whether or not Nunez has longterm perimeter shooting upside. He’s been an inconsistent shooter from deep and is historically not a great free throw shooter either. That will be something to monitor leading up to the draft. His left-handed stroke looks decent, but just doesn’t go in at the rate NBA teams would like to see.

Nunez is also a good positional rebounder, proving he can do quite a few things on the floor to impact winning. While his defense could be improved, another year playing against adults and growing into his frame should naturally enhance that end of the floor.

Although Nunez has been on NBA radars for a few years now, he decided not to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. He certainly would have gotten looks, but will instead shift focus to the 2024 NBA Draft, in which he will turn 20 years old just before.

The Madrid-born guard started the in Real Madrid club system almost a decade ago, then made his debut on the senior team in 2021. Last season he signed a deal with Ratiopharm Ulm for a larger role and helped them win a championship in Germany. Furthermore, he had a really impressive debut in 2023 FIBA World Cup with Spain’s senior team.

Momentum is building with Nunez, so it will be interesting to see what the season leading up to June’s draft looks like.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.

