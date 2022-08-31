NBA Draft Scouting Report: UCLA's Amari Bailey

Amari Bailey

Guard | UCLA

Height: 6'4” | Weight: 190 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.34

Prospect Profile

A smooth lefty that is a legitimate two-way talent, Bailey is set to make an immediate impact as a freshman at UCLA. He’s extremely athletic and plays with a fire that’s inspiring to his teammates. He makes plays that truly impact momentum and result in wins.

On the offensive end, Bailey is best in the midrange and at the rim. He’s got a lethal spin move that often results in him blowing by his defender. He’s also likes to use a variety of euro steps on a regular basis once he gets in the paint.

With that in mind, the 6-foot-4 guard heavily favors his left hand. He rarely goes right, but even when he does often resorts to using his left hand to finish. If Bailey is going to reach his ceiling, learning to go right and finish with that hand will be key.

The UCLA freshman is a good passer, but still has work to do as a decision maker. Too often with the ball in his hands he drives without purpose which results in turnovers. Elite guards see the game one step ahead of everyone else and he just isn’t quite there yet. Bailey is still extremely young and will grow this season in college on that front, but doesn’t process the game at the speed we’d like him to yet.

This also sometimes results in poor shot selection as he’ll drive to the rim and get cut off, then forces a bad look.

Bailey is not the best 3-point shooter, but also not isn’t a liability on the perimeter. His mechanics look good and we think he can naturally improve from beyond the arc with time.

What makes Bailey special is how he can also impact the defensive end. He plays with purpose and is disruptive on and off the ball. He’s a great point of attack defender that plays strong and can defend multiple positions.

Over the past several years, Bailey has played at Sierra Canyon under the brightest of lights. Not only has he played alongside Bronny James, but also guys like Ramel Lloyd (Nebraska), Brandon Boston Jr. (LA Clippers) and Ziaire Williams (Memphis Grizzlies).

Bailey is one of the biggest recruits UCLA has landed in recent history. He’ll have high expectations on a team that should be really good. He will play alongside five-star freshman Adem Bona this season as they both pursue a future to the NBA.

Overall, the 3-point shot and ability to use both hands effectively will be his swing skills.

Highlights

Draft Projection

Mid to Late First-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

