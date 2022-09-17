Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: UConn's Jordan Hawkins

Scouting Report: Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Hawkins 

Guard | UConn 

Height: 6'5” | Weight: 195 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 21.18 

Jordan Hawkins, 2023 NBA Draft, UConn

Prospect Profile

A 6-foot-5 guard, Hawkins has the chance to be a breakout sophomore this season and could vault into looking like a legitimate 2023 NBA Draft prospect. He’s coming off of a 2022 Big East All-Freshman team nod despite being in a very limited role.

He showed flashes of greatness as a freshman, but was somewhat inconsistent due to injuries. He was a highly rated recruit for UConn and should be in a much more expanded role this season.

A versatile combo guard, Hawkins is a really good athlete. He’s got ideal NBA size and plays smart on both ends.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up being more of a point guard or off-ball guard at the next level. He’s got upside at both positions, so it may depend on the personnel Hawkins is on the floor with.

Off the ball, Hawkins is a good floor spacer. He’s not an elite 3-point shooter on the move or in isolation, but he’s a reliable catch-and-shoot guy. One thing he will have the chance to prove this season is his upside as a shot creator, rather than just a rhythm shooter.

When he gets to the rim, the sophomore has a ton of pop and gets to the rim quickly. He can throw it down or finish with a ton of skill. Hawkins does favor his right hand, but is improving with his left.

On the defensive end, Hawkins really has tremendous upside. He’s incredible at the point of attack and has great footwork. He’s able to leverage his combination of length and lateral quickness to guard up to three positions. Hawkins is disciplined and works well within a scheme.

Overall, the sophomore should be a really solid two-way guard at the NBA level. He hasn’t shown the offensive upside to be a huge scoring threat to this point, but the defensive upside is certainly real.

As a senior at DeMatha Catholic, Hawkins led the team to undefeated record while winning 2020-21 Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year. If he lives up to expectations as a college sophomore, he should start to get real draft consideration.

Keep an eye on Hawkins as one of the most improved players in the county this season. 

Highlights

Draft Projection 

Second-Round Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

