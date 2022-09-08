Skip to main content
NBA Draft

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Villanova's Cam Whitmore

Scouting Report: Cam Whitmore

Cam Whitmore 

Wing | Villanova 

Height: 6'7” | Weight: 225 lbs 

2023 Draft Age: 18.95 

Villanova Wildcats Basketball

Prospect Profile 

Whitmore is one of the best prospects in this entire class while also being one of the youngest. In fact, he’ll still be 18 years old on draft night.

With a strong frame and body that’s ready for the NBA, the 6-foot-7 wing will be one of the best athletes in the country this season. He plays with power and energy that sticks out when he’s on the floor.

In a class that’s loaded with wings, Whitmore is arguably the best. As such, there’s a real chance he goes as high as No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Whether it’s in transition or in a half court set, Whitmore leverages his strength and weight to bully this opponents. He’s one of the best scorers off the dribble in this class and has proven to be able to get to the rim any time he wants to. From there, he’s got the body control to finish difficult layups as well as the vertical pop to dunk on his opponent. As a high school star, Whitmore was known for putting guys on posters.

Even without the ball in his hands, Whitmore is good at getting to his spots. He’s a great cutter and has a nose for pulling down offensive rebounds. Not only is he a fantastic athlete, but he’s one of those guys that’s always in the right place at the right time.

As an actual ball handler, Whitmore does have room to improve. With that in mind, he’s shifty and has a good change of pace that throws defenders off. He’s more of a violent, aggressive attacker than a skilled dribbler.

Whitmore is much improved as a shooter, but there’s still questions about if he’s put together sustainable numbers. The jumper is fluid, but he doesn’t get much lift off the ground.

Regardless, he has the ability to take games over offensively which is where his star upside shows. He’s good good vision but hasn’t generated high assist numbers to this point. A versatile player on both ends, Whitmore is a natural wing that can play down as an off-ball guard or up as a power forward.

Whitmore is a really good rebounder that can also push the ball up the floor after pulling it down. This is what results in a ton of transition points for his team.

The 18-year-old is a tough, versatile defender that leverages his frame and strength to guard multiple positions. He isn’t an elite defender but that end of the floor is not a negative part of his game either. Whitmore isn’t the most laterally quick, but can defend bigger wings and forwards well inside of the perimeter. It will be interesting to see him against quicker guards on the perimeter at the college level.

As naturally gifted as Whitmore is, he’s only going to get better in the Villanova system. He’s one of their biggest recruits in a while and has one-and-done expectations.

A five-star recruit, Whitmore was a McDonald’s All-American out of Archbishop Spalding High School. He’s more recently improved his draft stock after a spectacular showing at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship, where he was named MVP and showcased efficient perimeter shooting numbers. He proved he was one of the best young prospects in the world at this event.

If Whitmore is able to continue this level of success, he’ll be a top pick in next summer’s draft. 

Highlights 

Draft Projection 

Early Lottery Pick in 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 Big Board 

