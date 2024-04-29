Former NBA Player Makes Controversial Anthony Davis Statement
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, and shared his thoughts in a recent interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
"I'll never get it," Davis told ESPN. "They're not giving it to me. The league doesn't like me. I'm the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5. I can guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots. I rebound. I don't know what else to do. I'm over it. I'm just going to do what I got to do to help the team win and try to play for a championship. Accolades and individual awards, I'm done with those."
During a recent episode of FanDuel's Run it Back show, former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons disagreed with this assessment from Davis, saying the Lakers star is injured too often.
While this may have been the case in previous years, Davis played 76 games for the Lakers this season. Very durable for Los Angeles this year, Davis certainly cannot be punished for a lack of availability this season, even if that has been an issue for him in previous years.
For Davis, he feels the league does not like him, which is why he believes he has not won Defensive Player of the Year in his career.
