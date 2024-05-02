Former NBA Star Shares Disrespectful Toronto Raptors Message
For years, the Toronto Raptors have tried proving themselves as a destination for NBA players to choose. It seemed like that narrative was finally being proven wrong when Kawhi Leonard won a championship for the team in 2019, but those days seem to be over again.
On the newest episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast, former Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay absolutely blasted Toronto. In 2013, Rudy Gay was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Toronto Raptors. To this day, Gay did not want to be traded to the city of Toronto.
"It ain't my fault y'all traded me man," Gay said. "I ain't have no control over that, If I did I damn sure wouldn't go to Toronto. You think I wanted to go to Toronto.... If I wanted to get traded, why the f*ck would I go to Toronto."
As a member of the Toronto Raptors, Rudy Gay averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 41/35/82 shooting. For those years of his career on the Grizzlies and Raptors, Gay was one of the best players in the NBA to not be an All-Star. It seems very clear that Rudy Gay never wanted to leave the Memphis Grizzlies and wanted to be a member of the Western Conference Finals squad. Regardless, that's the business.
