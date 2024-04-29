Former NBA Star Takes Jab at Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is averaging 29 PPG in this opening-round series vs. the LA Clippers, but he is doing so on just 38.6% from the field and 26.5% from deep. It’s been a grind offensively for Doncic, who has been outdone by his backcourt partner Kyrie Irving.
Averaging 28.8 PPG in this series, Irving is doing so on an incredibly efficient 51.3% from the field and 48.5% from deep. Almost willing Dallas to a 31-point comeback in Game 4, Irving was fantastic, finishing with 40 points on 14/25 from the field.
As Irving was putting Dallas on his back, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas took a jab at Doncic, sharing this post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
In the clip Arenas shared, Kenyon Martin asks whether or not Doncic is the best player on his team. With the timing of the post, Arenas seemed to be suggesting the question was a legitimate one, as Irving was carrying the Mavericks while Doncic struggled with his shot.
While Irving has been the best player for Dallas in this series, a four-game sample should not erase what Doncic did in the regular season. An MVP finalist, Doncic does much more than just score for Dallas and has kept up his rebounding and playmaking in this series while his shot has not fallen.
