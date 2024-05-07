Ja Morant and Derrick Rose Have Viral Offseason Moment
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently started his Twelve Time AAU program. Derrick Rose, Morant’s teammate in Memphis, has his son on one of the Grizzlies star’s youth teams.
In a recent viral video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rose’s son won a championship with Morant’s AAU team. The two Grizzlies point guards posed for a picture with PJ Rose that is included in a post by Overtime that currently has 522k views:
Moments like these are always so fun to see. It was very cool when Rose joined the Grizzlies, as Morant has been compared to the former league MVP several times. To have Rose’s son not only play on Morant’s AAU team, but win a championship, is a very special moment.
Morant has been doing a lot of good things off the court, and this AAU program is one of them. Giving an opportunity to a lot of young basketball players to make their name known at an early age, Morant is using his platform to move the game forward.
This will be a big summer for Morant and the Grizzlies, as they look to prepare themselves for a very competitive Western Conference that awaits them next season. While the Grizzlies were the second seed in consecutive seasons prior to last year when Morant and several others missed significant time due to injuries, the Western Conference has improved quite a bit from even just two years ago. The Grizzlies recognize this, but believe they can still be firmly in the playoff mix next season if healthy.
