11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement
Luka Doncic is one of the top five best players in the NBA. Time and time again during the NBA playoffs, Doncic reminds fans of his greatness, and he's only 25 years old right now. One 3x NBA All-Star believes that Doncic is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
During a new episode of the Gil's Arena Show, Arenas gave massive praise to the young superstar Luka Doncic.
"He's already on a fast track, the things he's doing is unreal for his age, unreal for just basketball itself," Arenas said. "Winning a championship, not winning a championship, he's pushed to where he is. If he stopped right today, he's first-ballot Hall of Famer with those stats, which is crazy.
At only 25 years old, Luka Doncic is a 5x NBA All-Star, 5x All-NBA First Team, Rookie of the Year, NBA scoring champion, FIBA World Cup Top Scorer, All-FIBA World Cup team, Olympics All-Star Team, Euroleague Champion, and Euroleague MVP.
The only thing left to do with Luka's young career is to win an NBA Championship. Right now, he's only two more wins away from playing in his first NBA Finals ever. For years, it's felt like NBA fans have talked about Luka Doncic's potential. It's no longer time to talk about potential, but a reality of how great he is.
