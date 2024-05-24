3x All-NBA Star Issues Warning to Anthony Edwards
Prior to the Western Conference Finals beginning, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made it known that he would be guarding Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. While it didn’t feel like Edwards was calling Irving out with this statement, the Timberwolves star was straightforward, declaring that his matchup.
During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, three-time All-NBA star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas issued a warning to Edwards, saying Irving is about to turn up in this series because of his comments.
“I think [Kyrie] is about to try to turn up this series," Arenas said. "He’s been on chill mode, but the fact that Anthony Edwards publicly said I’m about to guard him. That’s not the person… The fact that you challenged him means his engine is on. He’s gonna try to sit there and body you. And that’s not what you want.“
Irving had a great Game 1, finishing with 30 points, and will look to replicate that in Game 2 as Dallas tries to take a 2-0 series lead. While Irving did not need any extra motivation for this Western Conference Finals series, perhaps he did come out with a little extra focus after Edwards made it known that he planned to guard him.
Game 2 will be pivotal for Minnesota, because they cannot afford to drop their first two home games of the series and enter an 0-2 hole.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart