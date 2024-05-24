All Grizzlies

3x All-NBA Star Issues Warning to Anthony Edwards

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Joey Linn

May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks in a press conference after game one against the Dallas Mavericks in the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks in a press conference after game one against the Dallas Mavericks in the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Prior to the Western Conference Finals beginning, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made it known that he would be guarding Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. While it didn’t feel like Edwards was calling Irving out with this statement, the Timberwolves star was straightforward, declaring that his matchup.

During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, three-time All-NBA star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas issued a warning to Edwards, saying Irving is about to turn up in this series because of his comments.

“I think [Kyrie] is about to try to turn up this series," Arenas said. "He’s been on chill mode, but the fact that Anthony Edwards publicly said I’m about to guard him. That’s not the person… The fact that you challenged him means his engine is on. He’s gonna try to sit there and body you. And that’s not what you want.“

Irving had a great Game 1, finishing with 30 points, and will look to replicate that in Game 2 as Dallas tries to take a 2-0 series lead. While Irving did not need any extra motivation for this Western Conference Finals series, perhaps he did come out with a little extra focus after Edwards made it known that he planned to guard him.

Game 2 will be pivotal for Minnesota, because they cannot afford to drop their first two home games of the series and enter an 0-2 hole. 

Related Articles

Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics

Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed

Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.