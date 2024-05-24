3x NBA All-Star Makes Controversial Jalen Brunson Statement
For one reason or another, Jalen Brunson doesn't get the respect that he deserves. Despite averaging 32.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it still hasn't been enough. Even former NBA players like Gilbert Arenas refuse to give him credit.
During an episode of the Gil's Arena Show, Arenas stated that he believes no one will consider Brunson a superstar unless he wins a championship.
"They're never going to coin him as a superstar until he starts winning a championship," Arenas said, "Kyrie didn't need a championship when he was a superstar name."
The former Memphis Grizzlies guard then stated that Brunson's lack of personality was a major factor holding him back from being a superstar. Winning a championship would offset that lack of personality, but without it, Brunson won't be coined as one.
"You need a personality, too," Arenas exclaimed. "Like Ant Man, who's a bigger superstar? Ant Man ain't won nothing. His personality, his shoes, his shoes are selling so much that they decided to redo them sh*ts in lowtops and push them for the superstar. That's what superstars do. His charisma, his style.
On one end, personality really does make or break superstardom. However, players like Tim Duncan or Kawhi Leonard don't have the biggest personalities, but still received the superstar treatment from both the NBA and the media. If there's one thing Jalen Brunson did prove in these playoffs, it's that he's one of the best point guards in the NBA.
