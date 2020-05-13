About Last Night: Busy Night Of News Leads To Possible NBA Return

A plethora of information came out last night concerning the NBA and a possible attempt to resume play after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the league to suspend play. From group texts, to conference calls among the league's biggest names, to timelines being set in place, the NBA seems to be putting together a plan towards a return.

Reports came out stating that the NBAPA sent texts out to players as an informal poll to see whether or not players were interested in resuming the season.

Agents were informed that the sense from players and the league was that they both want to resume play. This was the result of a NBPA meeting led by NBAPA President Chris Paul.

There was also a conference call on Monday that served as preliminary meeting with some of the league's biggest names proclaiming that they all wanted to come back and play.

The league now seems to be headed towards returning with a decision now being set within the next 2-4 weeks. Commissioner Adam Silver also expressed to players the risk that could possibly come with playing games and surprisingly said that positive testing amongst the athletes may not cause the league to be suspended again. Silver will monitor how other professional sports leagues are handling testing and positive results as well.

The NBAPA is on board. The league's biggest stars are on board. The NBA seems to be on board as well. The NBA seems to be on track for a return in the not-so distant future.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.