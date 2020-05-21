AllGrizzlies
PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 3-20-20

I was on the Jason and John Show yesterday discussing the latest news about the NBA possibly resuming in Orlando as well as a #SainNBAConspiracyTheory about Horace Grant and Michael Jordan. We also talked about how the Memphis Grizzlies would look in a potential matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Mic 'Em Up!: Why NBA Players Trash Talking In An Empty Arena Could Be Must-See TV

The NBA is possibly pushing towards resuming the season soon with no fans in attendance in a neutral site. The absence of fans could lead to some awkward moments when teams go head to head, but in my opinion, the idea of NBA players' trash talk being more audible than ever has an appeal that needs to be embraced, and not censored.

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies With Cam Rose Of The Outsiders Podcast

ISSA REUNION! I had my good friend and co-host from the Outsiders Podcast Cam Rose on with me today to discuss the NBA resuming. We talked about if the NBA should have a play-in, players trash-talking in empty arenas, and different hypothetical situations for how they can make it happen. Cam also has a #HotTake for if the Grizzlies match up with the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Back For Voluntary Workouts In The FedEx Forum

According to Mike Ceide of WREG News Channel 3, the Memphis Grizzlies have had workouts in their practice facility inside of FedEx Forum. The news comes after the NBA players were permitted to re-enter facilities after the country began to re-open nationwide. The team has reportedly been having individual workouts all of this week while following the guidelines provided by the league and local health officials.

The Stuff That Rivalries Are Made Of: Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Part 3 - Young Guns

So far I've shared why I think that the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are headed for a collision course to be rivals soon in the NBA Western Conference. They are lead by two dynamic rookies in Ja Morant and Zion Williamson combined with the fact that they are literally down the river from each other. Today I will talk about how their respective roster dynamics could also add fuel to the fire.

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sport's Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 92.9 ESPN - 3/13/20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show yesterday on 92.9 ESPN. We discussed the University of Memphis and Coach Penny Hardaway offering a scholarship to Johnathan Lawson. We also discussed the forward momentum of the NBA towards resuming the season as well as some The Last Dance talk.

About Last Night: Busy Night Of News Leads To Possible NBA Return

A plethora of information came out last night concerning the NBA and a possible attempt to resume play after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the league to suspend play. From group texts, to conference calls among the league's biggest names, to timelines being set in place, the NBA seems to be putting together a plan towards a return.

A Bigger Stage, Roster Additions, and Returning Experience Have Grizz Gaming Ready To Kick Off An Exciting Season In The NBA 2K League

The NBA is still suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with Grizz Gaming set to start the season against Raptors Uprising Gaming Club on Tuesday night at 6 PM central time live on ESPN 2, the six-man crew led by Coach/General Manager Lang Whitaker have their sights set on a successful season.

Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard OJ Mayo Is Caught In The Middle Of The CBA's Delay In Resuming Play

OJ Mayo was labeled as former Memphis Grizzlies owner Michael Heisley's "little Kobe Bryant" when the 6'4" shooting guard was acquired during a draft-day trade for Kevin Love during the 2008 NBA Draft. A turbulent career that derailed his expectations led to him playing in the Chinese Basketball Association and SI Senior Writer Alex Prewitt detailed how Mayo is now caught in the middle of their attempt to resume play.

Restricted Area

The Grizzlies fan base can tolerate the losses but the distribition of the minutes restrictions that have been placed on Jonas Valanciunas and even more so Ja Morant, have left fans feeling in a way, restricted themselves.

The Stuff That Rivalries Are Made Of: Grizzlies vs Pelicans Part 2 - Rollin' On The River

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are two up and coming teams in the NBA Western Conference. They have two rookies that are at the forefront of the Rookie of the Year race in Ja Morant and Zion Williamson and perhaps their close geographical proximity may also play into why I think that the two teams have the stuff that rivalries are made of.

