Anthony Tolliver Signs 10-Day Contract With The Memphis Grizzlies; Jordan Bell Waived

After the Sacramento Kings decided to waive and buyout the contract of Anthony Tolliver, many teams contended for his services. Today the eleven year veteran decided to sign a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. The team also waived Jordan Bell to make room for Tolliver.

Tolliver, a 6’8” power forward, has been known primarily as a stretch-four on the court that has averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He had also shot 37.3 percent from three point range. Tolliver could possibly see playing time on the court significantly with the Grizzlies being without key forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke due to injury.

Jordan Bell, a 6’8” power forward was also waived from the Grizzlies after only appearing briefly in two games since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets for forward Bruno Caboclo.

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports





Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies