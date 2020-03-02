AllGrizzlies
Anthony Tolliver Signs 10-Day Contract With The Memphis Grizzlies; Jordan Bell Waived

Anthony Sain

After the Sacramento Kings decided to waive and buyout the contract of Anthony Tolliver, many teams contended for his services. Today the eleven year veteran decided to sign a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.  The team also waived Jordan Bell to make room for Tolliver. 

Tolliver, a 6’8” power forward, has been known primarily as a stretch-four on the court that has averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He had also shot 37.3 percent from three point range. Tolliver could possibly see playing time on the court significantly with the Grizzlies being without key forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke due to injury. 

Jordan Bell, a 6’8” power forward was also waived from the Grizzlies after only appearing briefly in two games since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets for forward Bruno Caboclo. 

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports


