The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 115-108, on the road last night as Ja Morant sealed the deal with a highlight in the final minute of the game over Aron Baynes. Dillon Brooks led the team with 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. would finish with 24 points and Ja Morant would add 13 points including 9 in the fourth quarter. Here are the Sights Of The Night

( All Photos Are The Property of Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports )