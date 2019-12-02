PHOTOS: Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Comments
Dillon Brooks Leads 'Bad News Bears' As Grizzlies Win Over The Timberwolves 115-107
Anthony Sain
With several rotation players unavailable, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble, the table was set for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-13) to take a loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) but that would not be the case as Dillon Brooks led his group of unlikely heroes that included DeAnthony Melton, Grayson Allen, and Bruno Caboclo to a thrilling victory.
VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Coach Taylor Jenkins on Marko Guduric's Shooting, Jonas Valanciunas as a Go-To Scorer and Calling Final Plays For Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Sain
I got an opportunity to get a one on one interview with Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins before the team headed out for their match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Monday night. Going forward, whenever I get these one-on-one opportunities with a player or a member of the coaching staff, I will call it a '3 Pointer' - where I get their responses on three quick points. He commented on what he thinks prevents Marko Guduric from attempting more three-pointers, JV as a 'stop-gap' when the team needs a bucket and Jaren's emergence as a player that he calls final plays for.
Could Ja Morant Miss Some Time?
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant suffered a back injury against the Pacers on the road this previous Monday when he landed awkwardly on a cameraman's knee. He has not missed a game since then, but according to reports, Morant will now be listed as week-to-week as the Grizzlies now proceed with caution concerning his back.
VIDEO: Jonas Valanciunas On Being Consistent For Two Halves, Being A Go-To Scorer and Rudy Gobert
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Center Jonas Valanciunas spoke after the Grizzlies 103-94 loss the Utah Jazz about what it will take for his young team to play two consistent halves of basketball. He would also talk about what it is like to being the team ‘stop-gap’ during offensive droughts as well as matching up against a player like Rudy Gobert.
Too Much Gobert and Bogdanovic As Jazz Defeat Deflated Grizzlies 103-94
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies led the visiting Utah Jazz for most of the contest on Friday night at FedEx Forum, but former Grizzly Mike Conley's new cast of characters would eventually snatch the air out of the high-rising Grizzlies.
VIDEO: Taylor Jenkins On Rotations, Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Jae Crowder, and DeAnthony Melton
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins took time to speak with the media before Friday’s game against the Utah Jazz. He spoke about how he is still making adjustments to his rotations and well as providing a medical update on Kyle Anderson. He would also talk what former Jazz players Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen provide to the team as well as the evolving role of DeAnthony Melton.
VIDEO: Jonas Valanciunas On Finding His Way With A New System and Getting Over The Hump To Win Close Games
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including how he is finding his way within the team's offensive scheme and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump.
VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Having Final Plays Drawn Up For Him, Winning Close Games, and #FreeJoshJackson
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including what it's like to have the final possessions of the game drawn up for him and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump. He would also talk about his relationship with Josh Jackson and his support for him as a teammate.
Memphis Grizzlies Fans Five Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Anthony Sain
Today if you take time to sit with your family before a perfectly prepared turkey with all of the trimmings, make sure that take some time to reflect on the good that the Memphis Grizzlies have provided so far this season in spite of the growing pains of a rebuilding team.
VIDEO: Clippers Pregame - Coach Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson’s Shooting, Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson Availability, and Jonas Valanciunas Role With The Team
Anthony Sain
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor was available to the local media before their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. He would speak on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s recent hot streak from three as well as Jonas Valanciunas’ role with the team. He would also give an update on the availability of Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson.