Bruno Caboclo Has His Contract Guaranteed For The Remainder Of The Season By The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies forward Bruno Caboclo can breathe a little easier and smile a little wider now that his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies is now guaranteed for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The deadline for the team to waive him passed Tuesday at 4 PM Central time and Caboclo remained standing after the smoke cleared.

Billed as a player that was "two years away from being two years away" by draft analyst Fran Fraschilla during the 2014 NBA Draft, Cabaclo has found a home in the NBA in what is now his 6th season.  After being acquired via a 10-day contract during the 2018-19 season, Caboclo averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and one block in his 34 games with the Grizzlies.

  

Caboclo showed himself to be a "3 & B" player that can hit three-pointers and block shots - a skillset that is proving to be valuable in today's NBA.  Once given compariosons to Kevin Durant before the draft, Caboclo was originally seen as a perimeter player but he has evolved as more of a frontcourt player over time including logging minutes at power forward and center with the Grizzlies.

"I’m very happy for him," said Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins in regards to Caboclo's contract being picked up for the remainder of the season. "Obviously to get his contract guaranteed. but he’s been the utmost pro. His minutes have changed here and there throughout the season but his work habits have been unbelievable. He’s been one of the hardest workers in our group. 

© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

"He’s come in whether it's been an extra 5 on 5 or even 1 on 1 on the side just to stay game-ready," Jenkins would add. "He played in a G League game - anything he can to stay ready. Even if it's coming in for four and a half minutes like he did a few weeks ago, it's just the fact that he stays ready. He’s an unbelievable teammate, an unbelievable worker. We are so happy to have him be a part of our program and it’s a credit to the hard work that he’s been putting in."

Caboclo would comment on his situation as well.

"I'm very happy about being signed until the end of the season," Caboclo would say about his contract situation.  "I've just got to keep working to be the best that I can be for when my name is called.  I've just got to keep working."

Bruno Caboclo Locker Room Comments On His Contract

 

