20-Somethings: Comparing Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Numbers To Others At Age Twenty

Memphis Grizzlies second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has had an up and down season so far, but when you look at his numbers compared to some of the players that he has been compared to at his position - he's in good company.

Right now in season number two, at twenty years old, Jackson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range. He has been compared to several NBA players so far in his blossoming career. Some have been rational in my opinion and some have been a bit of a stretch. I will list some of them that he has been most commonly compared to in an effort to see where he stacks up.

Player Points Per Game

Rebounds Per Game

Blocks Per Game

Three-Point Percentage

Jaren Jackson Jr. 15.7 4.9 1.4 38.7 Karl Anthony Towns 18.3 10.5 1.7 34.1 Anthony Davis 20.8 10.0 1.8 22.2 Kevin Garnett 17.0 8.0 2.1 28.6 Pau Gasol 17.6 8.9 2.1 20.0 Chris Bosh 16.8 8.9 1.4 35.7 Kristaps Porzingis 14.3 7.3 1.9 33.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12.7 6.7 1.0 15.9 Dirk Nowitzki 8.2 3.4 0.6 20.6

The NBA is a man’s league. It requires successful players to adjust both physically and mentally. For a young man - especially one that is still amongst the youngest in the league, that transition can take time. As the chart above shows, Jaren isn’t far off pace from his comparisons all at the same age.

Players like Towns and Davis were more advanced offensively at age 20 and Jaren is still a ways a way from his comparisons as far as rebounding is concerned but he is honestly right on pace with even his wildest comparisons. As in every case - Jaren’s development will depend on time, determination and culture. Maybe the most important of these is time - and patience.