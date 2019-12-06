Grizzlies
Maven
Top Stories
News

20-Somethings: Comparing Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Numbers To Others At Age Twenty

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has had an up and down season so far, but when you look at his numbers compared to some of the players that he has been compared to at his position - he's in good company.

Right now in season number two, at twenty years old, Jackson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.  He has been compared to several NBA players so far in his blossoming career.  Some have been rational in my opinion and some have been a bit of a stretch.  I will list some of them that he has been most commonly compared to in an effort to see where he stacks up.

Player
Points Per Game
Rebounds Per Game
Blocks Per Game
Three-Point Percentage

Jaren Jackson Jr.

15.7

4.9

1.4

38.7

Karl Anthony Towns

18.3

10.5

1.7

34.1

Anthony Davis

20.8

10.0

1.8

22.2

Kevin Garnett

17.0

8.0

2.1

28.6

Pau Gasol

17.6

8.9

2.1

20.0

Chris Bosh

16.8

8.9

1.4

35.7

Kristaps Porzingis

14.3

7.3

1.9

33.3

Giannis Antetokounmpo 

12.7

6.7

1.0

15.9

Dirk Nowitzki

8.2

3.4

0.6

20.6

BC573EC7-B0E6-40B4-9887-7F24E50B5CA4
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is a man’s league.  It requires successful players to adjust both physically and mentally. For a young man - especially one that is still amongst the youngest in the league, that transition can take time. As the chart above shows, Jaren isn’t far off pace from his comparisons all at the same age. 

Players like Towns and Davis were more advanced offensively at age 20 and Jaren is still a ways a way from his comparisons as far as rebounding is concerned but he is honestly right on pace with even his wildest comparisons.  As in every case - Jaren’s development will depend on time, determination and culture. Maybe the most important of these is time - and patience. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Memphis Grizzlies' Resilience Was Not Enough To Overcome The Chicago Bulls On The Road

Anthony Sain
1

Trailing by as many as 22 points in the first half, The Memphis Grizzlies showed admirable resilience on the road against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Grizzlies were able to cut the lead to 88-87 with around four minutes left in the fourth quarter until Zach Lavine and Kris Dunn combined for an 8-0 run down the stretch leading to the eventual final score of 106-99

Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Gets the Official Tony Allen Seal Of Approval

Anthony Sain
0

There has been a lot of discussions lately about Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle in the G-League. He has had signs of support shown to him via twitter from his teammates including Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jae Crowder but on Tuesday night his efforts got the ultimate sign of support from 'The Grindfather' himself, former Grizzly, Tony Allen.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Has Emerged As The Voice Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain
0

There is a twenty-year-old that has replaced the role of Marc Gasol in the Grizzlies locker room. For years Gasol was the final voice of the night. He'd give you all of the quotes that you needed as he gave his assessment of the good and the bad. He was the thermometer of the locker room. Marc's voice was the one that you waited late for - the one that you waited to get dressed so that he could give his State of the Union address. That distinction has been handed over to Jaren Jackson Jr. - a twenty-year-old that has only played in 77 games heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Phenom Ja Morant Named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Anthony Sain
0

After a phenomenal start to his rookie campaign, Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant has been awarded the NBA's Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award for October/November. Morant won the award alongside Miami's Kendrick Nunn.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Forward Solomon Hill On His Young Team Learning Lessons From The Indiana Pacers Loss, Wacky Foul Calls On Jaren Jackson Jr., Coach Jenkins Technical Foul, and Preparing For A Long Road Trip

Anthony Sain
0

Veteran Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill spoke in the locker room after the team's tough home loss, 117-104, against the Indiana Pacers. Hill would finish with 22 points. He would speak on how his young team constantly has to learn from their mistakes and how the Pacers game is one that they can definitely learn from. He would praise Coach Taylor Jenkins for standing up for Jaren Jackson Jr. after a puzzling foul call as well. The Grizzlies have a 10-day road trip ahead and he would share his thoughts on how to prepare for that as well.

Jaren Jackson's 31 Points Wasn't Enough As the Memphis Grizzlies Fell To The Indiana Pacers; DeAnthony Melton Shines Again

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies standout big-man Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season high 31 points on Monday night but his efforts came up short as the visiting Indiana Pacers came out on top with a 117-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks Leads 'Bad News Bears' As Grizzlies Win Over The Timberwolves 115-107

Anthony Sain
2 0

With several rotation players unavailable, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble, the table was set for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-13) to take a loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) but that would not be the case as Dillon Brooks led his group of unlikely heroes that included DeAnthony Melton, Grayson Allen, and Bruno Caboclo to a thrilling victory.

VIDEO: Grizz vs Pacers Pregame - Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins on DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Tonight’s Starting Lineup

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the teams impressive victory Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers and the effort that his shorthanded team displayed. He would also speak on the performances of DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, and Dillon Brooks in particular. He would also update the status of the starting lineup for tonight.

PHOTOS: Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain
0

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Sunday night 115-107, led by Dillon Brooks 26 points. Here are some of the Sights of the Night

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Coach Taylor Jenkins on Marko Guduric's Shooting, Jonas Valanciunas as a Go-To Scorer and Calling Final Plays For Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Sain
0

I got an opportunity to get a one on one interview with Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins before the team headed out for their match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Monday night. Going forward, whenever I get these one-on-one opportunities with a player or a member of the coaching staff, I will call it a '3 Pointer' - where I get their responses on three quick points. He commented on what he thinks prevents Marko Guduric from attempting more three-pointers, JV as a 'stop-gap' when the team needs a bucket and Jaren's emergence as a player that he calls final plays for.