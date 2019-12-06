20-Somethings: Comparing Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Numbers To Others At Age Twenty
Memphis Grizzlies second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has had an up and down season so far, but when you look at his numbers compared to some of the players that he has been compared to at his position - he's in good company.
Right now in season number two, at twenty years old, Jackson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range. He has been compared to several NBA players so far in his blossoming career. Some have been rational in my opinion and some have been a bit of a stretch. I will list some of them that he has been most commonly compared to in an effort to see where he stacks up.
Player
Points Per Game
Rebounds Per Game
Blocks Per Game
Three-Point Percentage
Jaren Jackson Jr.
15.7
4.9
1.4
38.7
Karl Anthony Towns
18.3
10.5
1.7
34.1
Anthony Davis
20.8
10.0
1.8
22.2
Kevin Garnett
17.0
8.0
2.1
28.6
Pau Gasol
17.6
8.9
2.1
20.0
Chris Bosh
16.8
8.9
1.4
35.7
Kristaps Porzingis
14.3
7.3
1.9
33.3
Giannis Antetokounmpo
12.7
6.7
1.0
15.9
Dirk Nowitzki
8.2
3.4
0.6
20.6
The NBA is a man’s league. It requires successful players to adjust both physically and mentally. For a young man - especially one that is still amongst the youngest in the league, that transition can take time. As the chart above shows, Jaren isn’t far off pace from his comparisons all at the same age.
Players like Towns and Davis were more advanced offensively at age 20 and Jaren is still a ways a way from his comparisons as far as rebounding is concerned but he is honestly right on pace with even his wildest comparisons. As in every case - Jaren’s development will depend on time, determination and culture. Maybe the most important of these is time - and patience.