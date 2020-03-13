AllGrizzlies
NBA Suspension Updates: COVID-19 Could Affect NBA Players Pay; Leading Some To Still Open Up Their Wallets

Anthony Sain

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced yesterday that the NBA's suspension due to COVID-19 will last at least 30 days. It was also released today that in the event that the NBA season is canceled all together that the players are subject to having a decrease in pay. With this being said, there have still been players that have offered to open up their hearts and more importantly their bank accounts to help those in need.

There are several people that will be affected by the NBA being suspended over the next month or so.  There are several people that work for these various organizations that have jobs that are crucial to their wel being.  Parking lot attendants, security, concessions staff, sales, and marketing staff, etc all could suffer from games not being played.  So far players like Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Blake Griffin have all made plans to donate $100,000 for the salaries of employees who won't work during this time and Zion Willamson has promised to pay the entire salary for all employees of the Smoothie King Center for the next 30 days. 

My Thoughts On Players Stepping Up 

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

