Fortunately For Memphis Grizzlies Fans, De'Anthony Melton Didn't Get The Memo That The 'Grit & Grind' Era Is Over

With the trading off of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, plus the ushering in of a new playing style and youth movement, the Memphis Grizzlies made the transition into a new era. In spite of the new beginnings, newcomer De'Anthony Melton is making his presence felt in a way that is all too familiar to the fans.

During Memphis Grizzlies Media Day, second-year guard and recent acquisition De'Anthony Melton talked about how he prides himself on the defensive end. He mentioned how much he likes to get steals and deflections which prompted me to joke about how if he is able to get steals and deflections then he can definitely find himself becoming a cult hero here. He laughed and said that he would have to give Grizz legend, Tony Allen, a call for some advice. Allen, who also prided himself on the defensive end, earned the name of the 'Grindfather' and was one of the catalysts of the 'Grind and Grind' era - an era that was based on hard-nosed defense, maximum effort, going against the grain, and winning by any means necessary.

Although the Grizzlies are rebuilding and ushering in a new era, De'Anthony Meltons game is definitely one that aids in the transition. He is a young, athletic, hard-nosed player that has made the most out of the opportunities that have been laid in front of him.

"I’m just going out there and having fun," said Melton when asked about seizing the moment with the team playing shorthanded after a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers. "Basketball’s a fun sport for me, so I'm just going out there and having fun, playing hard, playing with my teammates and just enjoying it."

© Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Melton has been the beneficiary of misfortune as rookie guard Ja Morant has been week-to-week with back spasms. This situation has allowed Melton who is a comb-guard to get minutes at backup point guard as well as backup shooting guard. Melton has averaged an impressive 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the three games that Morant has missed.

His effort has been contagious on both ends. He has played perimeter defense at a high-level, which is something that the team has needed. He's also been shifty and crafty enough off the bounce to get to the rim and even though he has not finished extremely well, his offensive rebounding has created additional scoring opportunities. He’s aware of the Grit and Grind culture that Memphis is known for and he constantly mentions it when asked about his team or his individual performance. Melton also replaced Tyus Jones to start the second-half in the Grizzlies recent loss to the Bulls and i will be interesting to see if he will start Saturday's game on the road against Utah over Jones.

It was rumored that Melton was the true prize of the trade that the Grizzlies completed with the Phoenix Suns that landed Melton and Josh Jackson in Memphis while sending Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver to Phoenix. He had comparisons to Avery Bradley, who had a short stint with Memphis, coming out of college and he thinks that that is a fair comparison but with a disclaimer.

"I feel as if it is but also I don’t compare my game to anyone," said Melton when asked is the Avery Bradley comparison a fair one. I just try and be the best De'Anthony.

Memphis Grizzlies fans have definitely been pleased by what they have seen from Melton so far but he feels like there is more to come. When asked what can fans expect to see from his game going forward, Melton was optimistic yet to the point.

"To keep getting better in every aspect of my game and continue to do whatever it takes to put the team in the best position to win," Melton said.