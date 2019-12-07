Grizzlies
Maven
Top Stories
News

Fortunately For Memphis Grizzlies Fans, De'Anthony Melton Didn't Get The Memo That The 'Grit & Grind' Era Is Over

Anthony Sain

With the trading off of Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, plus the ushering in of a new playing style and youth movement, the Memphis Grizzlies made the transition into a new era. In spite of the new beginnings, newcomer De'Anthony Melton is making his presence felt in a way that is all too familiar to the fans.

During Memphis Grizzlies Media Day, second-year guard and recent acquisition De'Anthony Melton talked about how he prides himself on the defensive end.  He mentioned how much he likes to get steals and deflections which prompted me to joke about how if he is able to get steals and deflections then he can definitely find himself becoming a cult hero here.  He laughed and said that he would have to give Grizz legend, Tony Allen, a call for some advice.  Allen, who also prided himself on the defensive end, earned the name of the 'Grindfather' and was one of the catalysts of the 'Grind and Grind' era - an era that was based on hard-nosed defense, maximum effort, going against the grain, and winning by any means necessary.  

Although the Grizzlies are rebuilding and ushering in a new era, De'Anthony Meltons game is definitely one that aids in the transition.    He is a young, athletic, hard-nosed player that has made the most out of the opportunities that have been laid in front of him.  

"I’m just going out there and having fun," said Melton when asked about seizing the moment with the team playing shorthanded after a recent loss to the Indiana Pacers.  "Basketball’s a fun sport for me, so I'm just going out there and having fun, playing hard, playing with my teammates and just enjoying it."

5C7DE1D2-98CB-4F30-A16D-80C1CB5D48AB
© Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Melton has been the beneficiary of misfortune as rookie guard Ja Morant has been week-to-week with back spasms. This situation has allowed Melton who is a comb-guard to get minutes at backup point guard as well as backup shooting guard. Melton has averaged an impressive 11 points, 7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the three games that Morant has missed.

His effort has been contagious on both ends.  He has played perimeter defense at a high-level, which is something that the team has needed. He's also been shifty and crafty enough off the bounce to get to the rim and even though he has not finished extremely well, his offensive rebounding has created additional scoring opportunities.  He’s aware of the Grit and Grind culture that Memphis is known for and he constantly mentions it when asked about his team or his individual performance.  Melton also replaced Tyus Jones to start the second-half in the Grizzlies recent loss to the Bulls and i will be interesting to see if he will start Saturday's game on the road against Utah over Jones. 

It was rumored that Melton was the true prize of the trade that the Grizzlies completed with the Phoenix Suns that landed Melton and Josh Jackson in Memphis while sending Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver to Phoenix.  He had comparisons to Avery Bradley, who had a short stint with Memphis, coming out of college and he thinks that that is a fair comparison but with a disclaimer.

"I feel as if it is but also I don’t compare my game to anyone," said Melton when asked is the Avery Bradley comparison a fair one.  I just try and be the best De'Anthony.

Memphis Grizzlies fans have definitely been pleased by what they have seen from Melton so far but he feels like there is more to come.  When asked what can fans expect to see from his game going forward, Melton was optimistic yet to the point. 

"To keep getting better in every aspect of my game and continue to do whatever it takes to put the team in the best position to win," Melton said.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

20-Somethings: Comparing Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Numbers To Others At Age Twenty

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies second-year big man Jaren Jackson Jr. has had an up and down season so far, but when you look at his numbers compared to some of the players that he has been compared to at his position - he's in good company.

Memphis Grizzlies' Resilience Was Not Enough To Overcome The Chicago Bulls On The Road

Anthony Sain
1

Trailing by as many as 22 points in the first half, The Memphis Grizzlies showed admirable resilience on the road against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night. The Grizzlies were able to cut the lead to 88-87 with around four minutes left in the fourth quarter until Zach Lavine and Kris Dunn combined for an 8-0 run down the stretch leading to the eventual final score of 106-99

Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Gets the Official Tony Allen Seal Of Approval

Anthony Sain
0

There has been a lot of discussions lately about Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle in the G-League. He has had signs of support shown to him via twitter from his teammates including Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jae Crowder but on Tuesday night his efforts got the ultimate sign of support from 'The Grindfather' himself, former Grizzly, Tony Allen.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Has Emerged As The Voice Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain
0

There is a twenty-year-old that has replaced the role of Marc Gasol in the Grizzlies locker room. For years Gasol was the final voice of the night. He'd give you all of the quotes that you needed as he gave his assessment of the good and the bad. He was the thermometer of the locker room. Marc's voice was the one that you waited late for - the one that you waited to get dressed so that he could give his State of the Union address. That distinction has been handed over to Jaren Jackson Jr. - a twenty-year-old that has only played in 77 games heading into Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Phenom Ja Morant Named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Anthony Sain
0

After a phenomenal start to his rookie campaign, Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant has been awarded the NBA's Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award for October/November. Morant won the award alongside Miami's Kendrick Nunn.

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Forward Solomon Hill On His Young Team Learning Lessons From The Indiana Pacers Loss, Wacky Foul Calls On Jaren Jackson Jr., Coach Jenkins Technical Foul, and Preparing For A Long Road Trip

Anthony Sain
0

Veteran Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill spoke in the locker room after the team's tough home loss, 117-104, against the Indiana Pacers. Hill would finish with 22 points. He would speak on how his young team constantly has to learn from their mistakes and how the Pacers game is one that they can definitely learn from. He would praise Coach Taylor Jenkins for standing up for Jaren Jackson Jr. after a puzzling foul call as well. The Grizzlies have a 10-day road trip ahead and he would share his thoughts on how to prepare for that as well.

Jaren Jackson's 31 Points Wasn't Enough As the Memphis Grizzlies Fell To The Indiana Pacers; DeAnthony Melton Shines Again

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies standout big-man Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season high 31 points on Monday night but his efforts came up short as the visiting Indiana Pacers came out on top with a 117-104 win over the Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks Leads 'Bad News Bears' As Grizzlies Win Over The Timberwolves 115-107

Anthony Sain
2 0

With several rotation players unavailable, and Jaren Jackson Jr. in foul trouble, the table was set for the Memphis Grizzlies (6-13) to take a loss on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-9) but that would not be the case as Dillon Brooks led his group of unlikely heroes that included DeAnthony Melton, Grayson Allen, and Bruno Caboclo to a thrilling victory.

VIDEO: Grizz vs Pacers Pregame - Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins on DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Tonight’s Starting Lineup

Anthony Sain
0

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the teams impressive victory Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers and the effort that his shorthanded team displayed. He would also speak on the performances of DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, and Dillon Brooks in particular. He would also update the status of the starting lineup for tonight.

PHOTOS: Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain
0

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Sunday night 115-107, led by Dillon Brooks 26 points. Here are some of the Sights of the Night