Details Emerge For The NBA's 22-Team Plan That Could Be Favorable For The Memphis Grizzlies

Details came out today about the NBA's proposed return to play - notably the 22-team format that has been tossed around heavily as of late. The Memphis Grizzlies who many say are being handled poorly throughout this whole ordeal, now seem to be in a much more favorable position than once assumed.

Many fans have feared that the Grizz would come up on the short end of the stick and that their 3.5 game lead over the ninth seed would be overlooked and have no value. The fear was that they would have to go into a play-in situation as if they hadn't earned their playoff spot.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The proposed format has all teams playing eight more regular-season games. After the eight games are over, if the eight seed has a 4.5 game lead or more over the ninth seed then they will keep their spot and move on to the playoffs. If it is less than 4.5 games then the 8th and 9th place teams will face-off with the 9th place team needing to beat the 8th place team twice while the 8th place team will only need to win once.

An interesting note to this is that now the easier remaining schedule that teams like New Orleans and Portland had before the pandemic will now be on a more even playing field with Memphis who had a very difficult schedule before the season was suspended. This of course is due to all of the remaining games now only being played against contending teams.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

