AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

Details Emerge For The NBA's 22-Team Plan That Could Be Favorable For The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

Details came out today about the NBA's proposed return to play - notably the 22-team format that has been tossed around heavily as of late. The Memphis Grizzlies who many say are being handled poorly throughout this whole ordeal, now seem to be in a much more favorable position than once assumed. 

Many fans have feared that the Grizz would come up on the short end of the stick and that their 3.5 game lead over the ninth seed would be overlooked and have no value.  The fear was that they would have to go into a play-in situation as if they hadn't earned their playoff spot.

0C1F3090-4C0E-4F05-9DC8-660E57A09D81
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The proposed format has all teams playing eight more regular-season games.  After the eight games are over, if the eight seed has a 4.5 game lead or more over the ninth seed then they will keep their spot and move on to the playoffs.  If it is less than 4.5 games then the 8th and 9th place teams will face-off with the 9th place team needing to beat the 8th place team twice while the 8th place team will only need to win once.

An interesting note to this is that now the easier remaining schedule that teams like New Orleans and Portland had before the pandemic will now be on a more even playing field with Memphis who had a very difficult schedule before the season was suspended.   This of course is due to all of the remaining games now only being played against contending teams.

E4175833-9718-4AE2-B54F-315BBFE40D92
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sport's Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On Sports 56 Happy Hour With John Hardin

I was a guest on Sports 56 Happy Hour With John Hardin on AM 560 yesterday and we discussed various topics including the recent developments with protests across the country, New York Knicks owner James Dolan's controversial statement, MLB labor negotiations, and the return of the NBA.

Anthony Sain

NBA Looks To Be Headed Towards Bringing 22 Teams To Orlando - Possible End Of Season Date As Well

NBA Commissioner Adam is scheduled to have a proposal set to vote by the league's Board of Governors on Thursday, but all signs are pointing towards a 22-team format with regular season, play-in, and playoff games in Orlando. A projected end date for the playoffs has also been released according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Anthony Sain

Washington Bullets Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At Age 74

Legendary NBA Hall of Fame athlete Wes Unseld passed away this morning at age 74. Unseld led the then Washington Bullets to their only NBA championship in 1978 and was one of only two players to win league MVP as a rookie.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Analyst Brevin Knight Speaks Out On Social Justice Via Twitter

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and now analyst Brevin Knight was already a beloved voice for the city of Memphis with his honest and educated commentary of the game but now with him taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on social justice, he has shown that his passion goes beyond basketball.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Police Officer Grateful For Unexpected Payments Received From Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera During COVID-19 Pandemic

Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has done several things over the course of the NBA's stoppage of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic but to a local police officer who works security on game days; he is grateful to be included in Pera's good graces.

Anthony Sain

by

Chipc3

Former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach Leads Charge For NBA Coaches Against Racism And Injustice

Current Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is the leader of a committee formed from the National Basketball Coaches Association in an effort to take a stand against "police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism." Pierce also served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies under then Head Coach Lionel Hollins from 2011-2013, as well as serving as a part of their player development staff.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Release Statement To Stand Up Against Racism And Injustice That Emphasizes A Continued Effort On Mentoring, Awareness, And PTO For Employees To Vote

The Memphis Grizzlies organization released a timely statement today to show that they are in full support of those that stand against racism and injustice. With Memphis being in the forefront of the civil rights movement both historically and with the recent events surrounding the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis officers, their statement was a great step in a positive direction.

Anthony Sain

Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Shows Love And Appreciation For Memphis During Series Of Peaceful Protests

The city where Jaren Jackson Jr. calls home for his NBA career has been a hotbed for the protests demanding justice for George Floyd in the aftermath of his murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. In response, the Grizzlies dynamic young power forward expressed his pride and his heartfelt love for Memphis and how its citizens have united via Twitter.

Anthony Sain

NBA Players Are Participating In Protests For George Floyd

George Floyd, a childhood friend of former NBA player Stephen Jackson, was murdered by Minneapolis police officers leading to Jackson letting his voice be heard for his slain friend. Other current players are not letting Jackson stand alone.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies With Omari Sankofa From The Detroit Free Press

My good friend and former Memphis Grizzlies beat writer Omari Sankofa has taken his talents to the Motor City and he hopped on a podcast with me today to discuss the Detroit Pistons outlook on resuming the season in Orlando, their general manager search as well as how they were portrayed in The Last Dance documentary.

Anthony Sain