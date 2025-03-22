Former NBA All-Star Calls Out Bronny James Hypocrisy
There are many controversial players in the NBA for a plethora of different reasons. One player who has received a very polarizing response throughout his rookie season has been Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James
Fans have already started to call out the younger James' place in the NBA due to his lack of production. Even though Bronny's numbers are low, it's because of a lack of minutes. When he was moved to the G League, many believed he wasn't ready, but they've also been proven wrong.
While plenty of former players, reporters, and fans have slammed James, former Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas has come to support James.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas called out the media's hypocrisy on Bronny.
“They’re proving it with his G-League play,” Arenas said. “There was a narrative on his G-League play, he’s not even good enough for the G-League and then he started dominating, and then they’re quiet. ‘Oh look at his NBA numbers.'"
“Take everybody in his draft and you do a per 36, that means if you gave everybody 36 minutes, this is where he will rank," Arenas said. "Now that’s stupid, of course, because it doesn’t fit the narrative you’ve been doing.”
James has averaged 20.6 points,5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals in the G-League while shooting 43/36/80 from the field. As for his NBA career, James is averaging 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists while shooting 35/27/75 splits this season. James scored a career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday as the Lakers have been banged up with injuries.
The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action on Saturday night as they face off against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.