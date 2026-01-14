Memphis Grizzlies get bleak Zach Edey injury update

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is still recovering from his ankle injury he suffered last month, but he shouldn't be expected to take the court anytime soon.

HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that Edey will be re-evaluated in six weeks as he looks to continue recovering from his ankle injury.

"The Memphis Grizzlies say Zach Edey will be re-evaluated in six weeks as he continues his continues to recover from a stress reaction in his left ankle initially diagnosed on December 11," Scotto tweeted.

The Memphis Grizzlies say Zach Edey will be re-evaluated in six weeks as he continues his continues to recover from a stress reaction in his left ankle initially diagnosed on December 11.



Scotty Pippen Jr. and Brandon Clarke are also expected to return to play in 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/4kaf1BzwZy — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 14, 2026

Edey out for six more weeks

This means Edey won't be available until the end of February at the earliest, but he will likely need a few weeks to get back into shape if he were to return to the Grizzlies before the playoffs begin.

The Grizzlies have been rolling with Jock Landale as their starting center in Edey's absence and he has done a decent job, averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the team.

Edey's long absence could change how the Grizzlies operate ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 5. With Edey out for even longer, the Grizzlies are going to have to make up for his absence. Landale is also someone that has been on the trade block in recent weeks, but there is a greater chance that he ends up staying in Memphis because of Edey's injury timeline.

While Edey is out for a long period of time, the Grizzlies got better news in regards to Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr., both of whom have also been dealing with long-term injuries.

Clarke, 29, has been dealing with a calf strain for the past month or so. He has only played in two games so far this season for the Grizzlies, and the team sorely misses him in the frontcourt. If he were to return in a couple of weeks, that would give the Grizzlies an added boost, especially with Edey out for a longer period of time.

The Grizzlies should also get Pippen back soon. Pippen played 79 games for the Grizzlies last season, but has yet to make his 2025-26 debut after undergoing a surgical procedure on his big toe. His return will help the Grizzlies at the point guard position, especially if they end up trading Ja Morant before the deadline.

In the meantime, the Grizzlies are facing off against the Orlando Magic in Berlin tomorrow at 1 p.m. CT.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories