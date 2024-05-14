Former NBA Player's Controversial Take on Bronny James Joining NBA Draft
It was revealed today by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Bronny James is expecting to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. Bronny has been fully cleared by the NBA and will participate in all pre-draft activities and be a part of the Draft Combine this week.
While Bronny's decision may have the support of his father, it's a controversial one in the eyes of current and former NBA players.
Former Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons spoke on FanDuel's Run It Back show about Bronny's decision to be in the draft, disagreeing with the idea.
"He didn't have the greatest college career, but he does have the intangibles, he does have the athleticism, he does have the defensive potential to be a solid player, he just hasn't showed us," Parsons said. "Bronny James hasn't even come close to reaching his potential. But with that being said, he also hasn't done enough to be drafted to an NBA team without being Bronny James."
In Bronny's first season at USC, he only averaged 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 37/27/68 shooting from the field. If he were any other player not named Bronny James, he'd likely still stay in college to develop more. While Chandler Parson's words could be considered controversial by some, he's really not wrong in this situation about the young star.
