Former NBA Player's Massive Statement on Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA Playoffs are an ever-changing environment, where the championship odds can change within a week. Just last week, the Denver Nuggets were the favorites to win it all, and now it's feeling almost unanimous that the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming out of the West.
What the Minnesota Timberwolves did to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 not only stunned fans but former players in the league as well.
Chandler Parsons spoke about the TImberwolves' dominance on Fanduel's Run It Back show, where he called it one of the best defensive performances he's ever seen in his life.
"This is one of the best defensive performances I've ever seen in my entire life," Chandler said. "And this team has been doing it all year long, so I don't know why we continue to be surprised by it. To do this without Rudy Gobert, to force that many turnovers against this offensive team in particular that has dominated the NBA over the last couple of years."
The former Grizzlies forward broke down how the Timberwolves disassembled the Nuggets, claiming that Jamal Murray has become a nonfactor in the series.
"Literally, taking Jokic out of his comfort zone, taking Jamal Murray, he's been an absolute nonfactor this season," Chandler said. "It's an unbelievably dominant performance."
The Denver Nuggets have two-days of prep to before trying to change their season completely around on Friday night. Will the Minnesota Timberwolves slay the dragon, or will the Denver Nuggets find a way to repeat again?
