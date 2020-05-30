Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Shares Heartfelt Message After His Close Friend George Floyd's Tragic Murder At The Hands Of Minneapolis Police

Stephen Jackson wasn't prepared to see his long-time friend George Floyd being murdered at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer when someone shared the viral video with him. Jackson actually had to take a second look after being told that this was not just another innocent African-American man murdered that he was watching, but someone that he said was basically family.

Jackson spoke directly and passionately on his "brother," defending his character before a peaceful rally after George Floyd's murder. Jackson who has never been one to hide his true feeling on and off the court demands justice for his slain friend.

