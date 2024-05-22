Former NBA Star Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement
When it comes to Luka Doncic's criticis, it feels like Gilbert Arenas is at the top of that list. Time after time, Arenas as criticized Doncic for his complaining on the court, but he's also capable of giving Luka his props, too.
During an episode of the Gils Arena Show, Arenas spoke very candidly about the greatness of Luka Doncic. Naturally, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard had to bring up the complaining during his compliment as well.
“When he's not complaining, he's dominating," Arenas said. "He's a mismatch problem across the board. No matter what you try to do with him, he's torching whoever. He's proved that you can put the best guards, power forwards, you can double..I'm still torching.”
In the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic will arguably be one of the biggest X-Factors on the court. Anthony Edwards already stated that he's going to be guarding Kyrie Iriving, so Doncic is going to be one of the more questionable matchups. There aren't many specific Timberwolves players that can guard Luka, so it's going to be a team committee matchup. Minnesota's defense is so good that they likely have something already in mind, but it'll definitely be fascinating to watch.
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 8:30 p.m EST.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart