Former NBA Star Sends Strong Message to Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has not been playing his best basketball this postseason. While the overall per game numbers still look great for Doncic, the efficiency has been well below what he typically puts up, which certainly could be impacted by his health status. While nobody knows for sure just how much Doncic is impacted by his knee injury, it is reasonable to assume there are at least some health factors holding Doncic back right now.
While the Mavericks star may not be 100% healthy, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas believes he is not putting himself in the best position to succeed with his shot selection. Doncic has been very efficient around basket in this postseason, which is why Arenas wants to see him alter his shot selection a bit.
“When you play the mid-range game and the lay-up game, they can't guard you at all," Arenas said. "You're sitting here taking step-back hard threes... Okay, some of them go in, but for the most of the night they're not.”
The Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder are currently tied 2-2 in their Western Conference Semi-Finals series, and will play a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night. The winner of this game will be just one win away from the Western Conference Finals, while the loser will face elimination in Game 6.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart