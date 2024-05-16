Former NBA Star Shares Harsh LeBron James Reality for Next Lakers Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently conducting their search for the franchise's next head coach. There have been a lot of different names linked to the job, with former NBA guard JJ Redick expected to be among the favorites.
Redick hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James, but has never coached at the NBA level. During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, former NBA star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared a harsh reality for the next Lakers coach, saying their job security is tied to LeBron James.
"Whoever it is, you're gonna get fired as soon as LeBron James is gone," Arenas said. "So whatever LeBron's contract is - two years? That's your contract."
While the opinion of James will certainly be considered by the Lakers when they select their next head coach, that does not automatically mean that coach will be out once James is gone. That said, Arenas feels that whoever is hired by the Lakers will be fired once James leaves or retires.
Regardless of if Arenas is right or wrong with this take, what cannot be argued is that the next Lakers head coach will have an immense responsibility on their shoulders to get this franchise back on track. After a first round exit, Los Angeles is hoping to re-enter championship contention next season, and their next head coach will be tasked with leading that ship.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart