The Memphis Grizzlies Are Too Good, And Too Young To Give A Crap - And I'm Perfectly Fine With That

Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies a young exciting team that is operating way ahead of schedule as far as potential is concerned but they are also serious playoff contenders in year one of a team rebuild. After Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant set Twitter and the NBA world on fire last night and this morning, many would suggest that the young, inexperienced Grizzlies pump their brakes and not make such bold statements.

Good luck with that.

When Dillon Brooks was asked about the Andre Iguodala situation and if he saw it as a distraction to the locker room Brooks responded in typical Brooks fashion.

“First time I seen him was on TV talking about us,” said Brooks. “It doesn’t even matter. Andre Iguodala is a great player. I feel like he’s doing the right thing for his career, but we don’t really care.”

“It’s not a distraction at all,” Brooks added. “I laugh at that type of stuff. A guy that’s on our team doesn’t want to be on our team? I can’t wait 'til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about.”

This juiciest part of this quote was tweeted out by Commercial Appeal Lead Columnist Mark Giannotto and then was retweeted by Ja Morant - which of course ignited the fire that burned down the internet.

Then Rachel Nichols of ESPN shared an Instagram post from Iguodala's former Golden St. Warriors teammate, Stephen Curry.

Oh yeah, and Ja Morant would reply to that as well.

If you take a look on Twitter you will continue to see the tweets that Ja Morant and other Grizz players are firing away. Count me in for being on board with all of it. This young Grizz team is letting it be known that they've heard and seen enough of the disrespect and now they are speaking their minds.

Imagine being a young, talented team in the middle of a playoff race and having to hear someone who is technically your teammate talking with a posture as if you are not good enough for him to play with you? These guys are young but they are prideful - and honestly, they have earned the right to be. This team was predicted to win 25-27 games and here they stand at 25-25 with 32 more games to play.

My Thoughts On Brooks Comments and Morant's Response

Andre Iguodala is played up by many in the media-sphere to be a victim in this whole situation and many including myself and now obviously his young pseudo-teammates, disagree. Iguodala is no victim. He is in no position to tell the Grizzlies that he not only doesn't want to play for them but they also must send him exactly where he would like to go. Oh yeah, and if you aren't down with that Grizzlies, you can buy him out dollar for dollar. Sorry, Andre Iguodala. It doesn't work that way.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I applaud Dillon Brooks for what he said. I applaud Ja Morant and rest of the team for co-signing and supporting their teammate. Who wants to hear someone that thinks he's too good for your team getting national coverage when your team is surpassing all expectations? This Grizzlies team is young and full of confidence. They are doing things collectively that are beyond their years. It's easy to try to tell them that they should turn down the bravado and confidence. But with this group of guys - it ain't happening!