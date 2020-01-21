GrizzliesMaven
Unfortunately For The Memphis Grizzlies  - All Good Things Must Come To An End

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their MLK Day contest with an incredible seven-game win streak, but it would come to a screeching halt as they would lose to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-116. Dillon Brooks would lead the Grizzlies with 31 points and rebounds in spite of the loss.

The Pelicans were led by Jrue Holiday, who had a monster performance with 36 points, including going 7 of 10 from three-point range.  The Pelicans couldn't miss from three-point range as a team going 21 of 48 from long-range including making 15 three-pointers in the first half. 

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Grizzlies would cut the lead to five in the final minutes of the game and Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins was complimentary of both the Pelicans performance as well as his team's effort to come back.  

“Give the Pelicans tons of credit. They played amazing tonight and were firing on all cylinders," said Coach Jenkins. "They’ve been playing great, and they proved it again tonight. Jrue Holiday stepped in and set a tone for them, but (Brandon) Ingram’s playing well and guys off their bench. They played great, and we didn’t have it today. Just timing was off and all of that. I’m proud of the guys competing, and we cut it down to five. It was definitely ugly for a good majority of the game. It was a product of them playing great and us really not playing that good. I’m proud of the guys, but we’ve just got to turn a corner and get ready for the next game.”

Ja Morant finished the game with 16 points and 9 assists.  He scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter after a slow start and seemed to struggle against the talented defensive point guards that the Pelicans threw at him in Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball.

“They made shots. They had career nights," said Morant on the tough loss. "We missed shots… It’s just one of those nights, I guess. Nobody likes losing. That’s no good, but we are turning the page. We play in two days, travel and practice tomorrow, watch film and go into the next game as if tonight didn’t happen. I was in the bed for like three quarters. We got a spark in the fourth quarter but we fell short.”

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Jaren Jackson finished the game with 19 points and 6 rebounds and spoke on how the Pelicans shot the ball as well as what his team needs ot do to get back on the right track against their next opponent - the Boston Celtics.

“I mean, they hit a lot of shots," said Jackson Jr. "Our switches were not the best. We should have made them feel more uncomfortable and pressed-up on, made them do things they didn’t want to do. They were comfortable early; they hit shots. Sometimes you’ve got to live with that, but there’s a lot of things we could have done better for sure.”

“Yeah, we have to come out stronger," Jackson Jr. would add. "Boston’s a good team, and especially at their crib, they’re going to be loud. Lot of good scorers there. So, just come out strong, throw the first punch, and keep it going.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

