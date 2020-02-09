The Memphis Grizzlies Part Ways With Newly Acquired Guard Dion Waiters - Remaining Contract To Be Bought Out

As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic, newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dion Waiters will be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining money owed for the rest of the 2019-20 season as well as the $12.7 million that he is due for the 2020-21 season will be paid to Waiters, allowing him to become a free agent. Waiters will also be eligible to play on another team's playoff roster being that he was waived before the March 1st deadline.

My Thoughts On The Waiters Buyout

Waiters has had a tumultuous season so far only appearing in three games so far. He was suspended on three separate occasions by the Miami Heat throughout the season. He missed the season opener ironically against the Grizzlies due to conduct detrimental to the team. This included complaining from the bench during the team's final preseason game as well as missing a mandatory weigh-in.

He was then suspended for ten games after continued complaints about playing time from the preseason as well as bad-mouthing teammate Tyler Herro on social media. This 10-game suspension also included Waiters' now-infamous incident involving edible marijuana on the team plane. His final six-game suspension was for failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination. Waiters also has a pending appeal for all 17 games that he was suspended.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Waiters, who averages 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over his 8-year career, would surely struggle to find playing time in the Grizzlies rotation and with his recent antics over playing time in Miami I am sure that the Grizzlies were not hesitant to part ways with him. The Grizzlies have emphasized several times that they value players that have proven to be a part of a healthy locker room environment, and Waiters reaction to having to defer to the Heat's younger wings in their rotation doesn't line up with their plans going forward.