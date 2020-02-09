AllGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies Part Ways With Newly Acquired Guard Dion Waiters - Remaining Contract To Be Bought Out

Anthony Sain

As reported by Shams Charania of the Athletic, newly acquired Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dion Waiters will be waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. The remaining money owed for the rest of the 2019-20 season as well as the $12.7 million that he is due for the 2020-21 season will be paid to Waiters, allowing him to become a free agent. Waiters will also be eligible to play on another team's playoff roster being that he was waived before the March 1st deadline. 

My Thoughts On The Waiters Buyout

Waiters has had a tumultuous season so far only appearing in three games so far.  He was suspended on three separate occasions by the Miami Heat throughout the season.  He missed the season opener ironically against the Grizzlies due to conduct detrimental to the team.  This included complaining from the bench during the team's final preseason game as well as missing a mandatory weigh-in.  

He was then suspended for ten games after continued complaints about playing time from the preseason as well as bad-mouthing teammate Tyler Herro on social media.  This 10-game suspension also included Waiters' now-infamous incident involving edible marijuana on the team plane.  His final six-game suspension was for failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination.  Waiters also has a pending appeal for all 17 games that he was suspended.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Waiters, who averages 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over his 8-year career, would surely struggle to find playing time in the Grizzlies rotation and with his recent antics over playing time in Miami I am sure that the Grizzlies were not hesitant to part ways with him.  The Grizzlies have emphasized several times that they value players that have proven to be a part of a healthy locker room environment, and Waiters reaction to having to defer to the Heat's younger wings in their rotation doesn't line up with their plans going forward.

The Memphis Grizzlies Take A Tough Loss Against A Philadelphia 76ers Team With It's Back Against The Wall

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Friday night's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies losers of four-straight games. They were starting to get criticism from both national and local media as well as 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown and star center Joel Embiid being booed by the home town fans during their introductions. The Grizzlies had a chance to extend the 76ers losing streak to five games with their backs against the wall, leading by as many as 33 points, Philadelphia would defeat the Grizzlies in convincing fashion 119-107.

Anthony Sain

Villain Mentality: How Dillon Brooks Bullied His Way To Becoming The Anti-Hero Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Late Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski announced via Twitter that Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks had agreed to a three-year $35 million extension with the team. Brooks, who is in his third season, has emerged as a proven NBA scorer and high volume shooter this year and he has fit well into the role of the team's watchdog. You can catch Brooks locked in on the court like a cerebral Rottweiler, but this season his bite has been as fierce as his bark.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Too Good, And Too Young To Give A Crap - And I'm Perfectly Fine With That

Not only are the Memphis Grizzlies a young exciting team that is operating way ahead of schedule as far as potential is concerned but they are also serious playoff contenders in year one of a team rebuild. After Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant set Twitter and the NBA world on fire last night and this morning, many would suggest that the young, inexperienced Grizzlies pump their brakes and not make such bold statements. Good luck with that.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Got Younger But Still Prevailed Against The Dallas Mavericks

The cloud of the NBA Trade Deadline loomed over the heads of the Memphis Grizzlies last night as Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill were held out of the game amongst possibilities of both being involved in a deal. The already young Grizzlies instantly became younger and still managed to run away with the Luka-less Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Add Justise Winslow As The Highlight Of A Very Busy Trade Deadline

The Memphis Grizzlies were far from passive at the NBA Trade Deadline as they were successfully able to move Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat in essence for Justise Winslow.  The Grizzlies also sent out Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat in exchange for James Johnson and Dion Waiters.  Johnson's contract would later be sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Gorgui Dieng.  They would also receive Jordan Bell from the Houston Rockets for Bruno Caboclo.

Anthony Sain

In A World Full Of Iggy-Ness, Jae Crowder Has Been A True Class Act For The Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder had the right to not be happy about coming to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer when it was announced the day before the draft that he was traded here as a part of the Mike Conley trade. Although never a champion, Crowder is a proven veteran that has played on several playoff teams. He could’ve very well taken the approach of another role player who we won’t mention in this particular article but instead, he embraced his role and opportunity and is now a key part of his team’s accelerated rebuild. The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and regardless of the outcome concerning Crowder, I would like to give a salute to 'The Bossman.'

Anthony Sain

Why The Memphis Grizzlies Should NOT Buyout Andre Iguodala's Contract  - Even If They Don't Trade Him

With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching this Thursday, one of the biggest questions that has not yet been answered is what the Memphis Grizzlies will end up doing with Andre Iguodala. Ever since the Grizzlies acquired him this summer this assumption has been that teams that want him should just wait until after the trade deadline when the Grizzlies buy him out and then acquire him instead of trading away an asset to the Grizzlies. Today I will take a look at why I think the Grizzlies should not buy out his contract regardless of what happens between now and the end of the trade deadline.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Win Ugly At Home Against The Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies had a rough night Monday but were still able to run away with the Detroit Pistons late en route to a 96-82 win. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 26 points and 17 rebounds. After a slow opening half, the Grizzlies showed poise against the struggling Pistons in a fashion that reflects a team that is not a fluke - but an actual good team.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Pregame  - Coach Taylor Jenkins On NBA Western Conference Coach Of The Month, Josh Jackson's Progress And Tonights Matchup

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media before their game against the Detroit Pistons. Jenkins was announced as the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month on Monday and he would share his thoughts on winning the award. He would also give an update on Josh Jackson's progress with the team and his thoughts on tonight's matchup.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies February Schedule Could Be A Setback Yet Still Have Them In A Good Position

The Memphis Grizzlies just ended the month of January with an impressive 11-4 record. It tied them for the third-best month in the entire NBA and has them placed eighth in the Western Conference playoff race at 24-25. They now enter February looking to solidify their surprising playoff hopes, but this month could have different challenges.

Anthony Sain