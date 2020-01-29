AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

The Memphis Grizzlies Keep Up Their Winning Ways Against The Denver Nuggets

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies won their third-straight game Tuesday night in a 104-96 win over the Denver Nuggets. Jonas Valanciunas out-dueled Nikola Jokic with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Dillon Brooks led the team with 24 points.

The Nuggets were without Mason Plumlee, Paul Milsap, and Jamal Murray and the Grizzlies were also shorthanded with Jae Crowder, Grayson Allen, and DeAnthony Melton being out as well.  The Grizzlies were able to get a solid victory over one of the best teams in the Western Conference before preparing to play nine of their next eleven games on the road.

EF975C34-11B2-4E56-8444-7CE5F860832C
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins would speak on the team's win

“Very solid win by our group," Jenkins said. "I thought despite them making a bunch of threes, credit to them they hit some tough shots. They just kept firing away but our defense, especially in that third quarter coming out, we hit the guys just about having laser focus and continuing to execute our defensive game plan. Even offensively, how we were sharing the ball? I can’t remember. I think we may have had close to 20 assists or something at halftime, but just taking that to another level." 

"Obviously, a great job in the third quarter," Jenkins would add.  "Fourth quarter, I mean credit the Nuggets. I think we went up 19 at one point. They just kept firing, kept firing, kept coming, kept coming. Made some big shots but we just kind of withstood those runs. Got a little sloppy towards the end. Guys were definitely talking about it in the locker room, so that’s great to know that those guys are aware of it. But overall, really good team win. You know different guys stepping up tonight which was huge. Contributions off the bench. So obviously good win.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished 10 points and a career-high 7 blocks on the night and he would speak on his team's performance and their direction going forward.

“The key was just that we were able to play together to get the win," Jackson said. "Defensively, knowing who to help off of, who to key on. We just got focused. We got focused the whole game.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Jackson on his career-high seven blocks tonight

“A lot of times it’s help side, so if a guard bumps a defender off, I can come in and block it," Jackson said. "Sometimes on the ball, if I just get the right timing it’s good. Usually, it’s just about walling and making it hard, and if you get the block that’s a bonus."

Jackson on if the team has reflected on the progress it has made since the beginning of the season

“Not yet," said Jackson. "I think we’re in tunnel vision for the next step ahead. We’re not really trying to settle or anything like that. We might do that eventually.”

The Grizzlies now prepare to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday in New York.  A win by the Grizzlies will give them a .500 record for the first time this season.

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Jackson Is Finally 'Free' But Please Excuse My Skepticism

Monday the Memphis Grizzlies announced that third-year player Josh Jackson was finally going to be called up from the Memphis Hustle to join the team before their matchup with Denver. Many in the fanbase are excited to see Jackson finally get his shot to show and prove to the organization, but I for one am still dealing with traces of skepticism.

Anthony Sain

by

Benjo

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins Speaks On Josh Jackson, Michael Porter Jr. And More Before Matchup With The Denver Nuggets

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media before Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. He would speak about his plans on using Josh Jackson, how Jackson playing for the Memphis Hustle will aid in his transition and the emergence of Michael Porter Jr.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Post-Shoot-Around Interviews - Josh Jackson, Ja Morant, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at home and today after shoot-around, Grizzlies Head Coach Jenkins made himself available to talk to the local media alongside Josh Jackson and Ja Morant. Jackson, of course, is making his debut with the team after being on assignment with the Memphis Hustle the entire season.

Anthony Sain

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns at home Sunday evening 114-109. Ja Morant led the team with 23 points and 8 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks both added 20 points. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Overcome Heavy Hearts In Victory Over The Phoenix Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to win their second-straight game with a 114-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns. In spite of the win, the Grizzlies, as well as the entire NBA family were overcast by the cloud of heaviness that came with the untimely death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Sain

NBA Rookie Of The Year: The Ja Morant vs. Zion Williamson Debate Should’ve Ended Before It Ever Started

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his highly anticipated debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and in spite of his team's 121-117 loss, Williamson scored 22 points - including 17 straight in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter. The following morning, national pundits took to the television airways to not only show their excitement about his performance but also - in my opinion - irrationally crown Williamson as the new favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Today I respectfully say - enough already.

Anthony Sain

by

Hiiipower

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins And Players React To Horrible Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

The NBA was saddened to hear the breaking news that former Los Angeles Laker legend Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash today. Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the tragedy before the game but the players were not made available for comments. Although they were not available for comments before the game, many expressed their grief via Twitter. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, along with another of her teammates and their parent was reported to have been killed in the crash as well.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Get Back On The Right Track With Win Over The Detroit Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday night's contest against the Detroit Pistons on the wrong side of a two-game losing streak. Behind Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 29 point outburst and Dillon Brooks resurgent 27 point performances, the Grizzlies were able to rediscover their winning formula on their trip to the Motor City.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Tough Loss To The Boston Celtics Reminds All That They Are Still An Unfinished Product

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to take on the Boston Celtics still licking their wounds from a tough loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday but Boston showed no concern as they ripped off the bandages and added to the Grizzlies' damage. The loss also reminded all that this young team, although overachieving, is far from a finished product.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Is Featured In Nike Promotional Ad For Upcoming Basketball Shoe

Nike didn't take long to capitalize on the phenom that is Memphis Grizzlies' rookie guard Ja Morant as Morant would debut the new Nike Adapt 2.0 shoe on MLK Day against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nike released it's first commercial for the shoe via Instagram today for the shoe that will release on February 16th.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33