GrizzliesMaven
Top Stories
News

The Memphis Grizzlies 'Big A** Bear' Jonas Valancuinas Leads His Team To It's Fifth Straight Victory Over The Golden St. Warriors

Anthony Sain

During a timeout video where Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas was being interviewed by one of the child patients at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The young man asked him if there was one thing that he could change about the NBA, what would it be. Valanciunas quickly and confidently replied that he would "bring the big man back." Valanciunas would do his part to make that happen as his 31 point, 19 rebound performance led his teammates to a 122-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Valanciunas was a nightmare for Omari Spellman and the rest of the Golden St. Warriors big men on Sunday night.  In what was easily his best performance of the season, Valanciunas would literally throw his weight around while bringing the pain in the paint.  Imagine wrestling a bear for four 29 minutes - that's what Valanciunas' opponents had to deal with. 

Whenever you visit the Memphis Zoo you will see signs saying "Please Don't Feed The Bears" but in the case of the Memphis Grizzlies and their big burly teammate, feeding their big a** bear was the theme of the night - early and often.  What once felt like an improper fit has now turned into a major strength for the Grizzlies as Valanciunas has adjusted his game to Coach Taylor Jenkins' style of play as well as the team adjusting to Valanciunas.

Memphis Head Coach Jenkins would speak on Valanciunas fit in the system.

“Yeah I mean he and I talked a lot about it during the summer continuing to play to his strengths," Jenkins said. "Obviously tonight the rebounding, the post touches, forcing teams to double-team him. He’s an unbelievable screener and roller. I think him and Ja [Morant] have a great connection but even with our secondary ball handlers as well. Him being a guy that can screen, roll, be a finisher in the rim, knocks down a big three tonight… the more he just expands his game. With all of our players, but with him, in particular, talking in terms of our style of play… the pace, I think he’s playing with great pace." 

36F27EA2-0146-4BAF-A659-4BA1BBB83511
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

"He’s sprinting the screens, play to his strengths and then we’re going to continue to add layers to his game that I’ll think he’ll be excited about and he’s fully embraced it," Jenkins would add about Valanciunas' transition into a different style of play. "Tonight he set a tone for us blocking shots, altering shots. He’s gotten so much better in our center field, rim protection coverages over the course of the season but naturally as he’s just gotten integrated with his teammates after not really having a preseason. You see all his hard work paying off and it’s the new version of Jonas, but there’s so much of what he’s been doing in his eight-year career that he’s still playing on and making a huge impact with.”

0E093F7C-D02B-40A5-8F61-D4587CDAFD5E
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Valanciunas on his team's equal opportunity approach:

“It was a team win," Valanciunas said. "It was not just running a play for me or someone else, you just shoot the ball, play together, find the open man. As I said earlier, it’s fun to play that way. The ball was coming to my hands. Tonight was my night. Maybe the next night, it’s going to be someone else’s night. We play that way, so it’s to our advantage.”

On if he feels like his team is getting older and more mature as the season progresses:

“I mean, we didn’t get older. We are older by two weeks,"  Valanciunas said jokingly with his typical smile. "We’re still a young team. We’re still learning. We have a lot of areas to work on, to grow and get better on, but we’ve started moving towards the right direction, so it’s fun. It’s good to see.”

Valanciunas on if he feels like the team's stretch of playing several teams with losing records is important:

“Every game is important to us." Valanciunas said. "We play extremely hard. We’re trying to set a mentality that we’re the hardest playing team on the court. Every second we are trying to play hard. Find a guy on the floor. Get an extra ball. That’s our mentality. Those good teams coming in, we’ve got to play hard against them.”

The Grizzlies (18-22) next opponent is the Houston Rockets (26-12) on Tuesday.  

Jonas Valanciunas Locker Room Comments

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on tonight’s matchup against the Golden St. Warriors, Jae Crowder’s recent play, and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s chemistry

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media before the game about the team’s focus going into a matchup with the Golden St. Warriors who beat them handedly in their last matchup. He would also talk about Jae Crowder’s ever evolving role with the team as well as the secret to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s chemistry

Anthony Sain

by

Mobe1

Bear Sightings  - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 Friday night, placing them in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Grizzlies had four players scoring 20 points or more led by Jaren Jackson Jr. who had 24 points, Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks both had 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Momentous  Win Over The San Antonio Spurs Has Fans Ready For A Fun Ride

Regardless of any potential playoff implications or lack thereof, Friday night's 134-121 Memphis Grizzlies victory over the San Antonio Spurs was a blast - plain and simple. The FedEx Forum became 'The Grindhouse' for the first time in a long time as the Grizzlies young, exciting and developmentally advanced core, showed the fans just what lies ahead for the not so distant future.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Former Memphis Grizzlies' Forward Rudy Gay On His Thoughts On His Time In Memphis, Ja Morant And Why Morant Should Participate In The Slam Dunk Contest

Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay is returning to play against his former team tonight and Gay would share his thoughts on the current Grizz team, his time in Memphis, Ja Morant and whether or not Ja should participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson On How San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Would Prepare For Tonight, Is This A Playoff Team?, And What He Likes To Do In Memphis In His Free Time

I got a chance to talk to Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson and he shared how he thinks that his methodical former coach is preparing for the Grizzlies tonight. He would also share his thoughts on his team and whether or not he thinks they are a playoff-caliber team. Anderson would also share what he likes to do in Memphis during his free time.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Grizzlies' Jae Crowder On Putting Some Dog In Jaren Jackson Jr., Comparing This Team To Other Playoff Team's That He Has Been A Part Of, And Being A Locker Room Leader For This Young Team

Memphis Grizzlies vet Jae Crowder talked gave a progress report on how he thinks Jaren Jackson Jr. is coming along after earlier comments this season about him. He also commented about being a leader in the locker room and compared this team to other young playoff teams that he was a a part of.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Kyle Anderson After The Memphis Grizzlies Practice On Thursday

Kyle Anderson made himself available to the media Thursday after practice in preparation for the San Antonio Spurs. He would talk about taking on his former team among other things.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. After The Memphis Grizzlies Practice Thursday In Preparation For The San Antonio Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday and Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to the media after practice. He would talk about how the team needs to defend LaMarcus Aldridge among other things.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins After Practice On Thursday and Shootaround Friday In Preparation For Matchup With the San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media about Friday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. He would also talk about the team's progress so far this season and staying focused on the task at hand.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show  - Wednesday, 1/8/20

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week talked about the Grizzlies being ahead of schedule on their rebuild, Ja Morant in the Slam Dunk Contest and Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. providing a bright future.

Anthony Sain