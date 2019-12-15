Comments
The Sky Is NOT The Limit For The Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Brandon Clarke had a career-high 25 points on 11 of 14 shooting in a breakout performance in a 128-111 win over the Washington Wizards Saturday night. His night was punctuated by a poster dunk that the internet quickly deemed as a "career-ender" for the Wizard's Ian Mahinmi.
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Historic Night Was Not Enough For The Memphis Grizzlies To Overcome The Milwaukee Bucks
Jaren Jackson Jr. was able to explode for a career-high 43 points and 9 three-pointers while placing his name in the franchise and NBA record books but it was not enough to overcome reigning league MVP, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Bucks (23-3) defeated the Grizzlies (8-17) 127-114 - ending the Grizzlies two-game win streak.
Why Dillon Brooks' 20-Plus Points Stat Might Be The Most Intriguing Stat For The Memphis Grizzlies Beyond This Season
So far this season the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16) are undefeated (6-0) in games that starting shooting guard Dillon Brooks scores twenty or more points. This is, of course, an interesting stat if you only look at it at its surface but beyond Dillon Brooks, per se there might be more at it's core going forward.
Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 115-108, on the road last night as Ja Morant sealed the deal with a highlight in the final minute of the game over Aron Baynes. Dillon Brooks led the team with 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. would finish with 24 points and Ja Morant would add 13 points including 9 in the fourth quarter. Here are the Sights Of The Night
Ja Morant's 'Body Catching' Dunk Slams The Door On The Suns As Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks Led The Memphis Grizzlies Over Phoenix
Dillon Brooks (27) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (24) led the team in scoring as the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16) defeated the Phoenix Suns (11-13) 115-108 last night on the road but it was Ja Morant's first poster dunk of the season that put an exclamation point on the night.
Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Suspension Leads To Bigger Question
Memphis Grizzlies' wing Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle was suspended for missing a team meeting. This is just the latest development from a situation that in my opinion - has been a comedy of errors since it's inception.
The Memphis Grizzlies Could Be Getting A Boost Of Health In Road Matchup Against The Phoenix Suns
Memphis Grizzlies forwards Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were upgraded to probable in the team's latest medical update. Hopefully, they can add a boost to the Grizzlies as they wrap up their four-game road trip Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Ja Morant Returns To The Memphis Grizzlies And Reminds The League Just How Scary He Can Be
Memphis Grizzlies rookie star Ja Morant made his return to the lineup Monday night as he led his team to a 110-102 against the Golden St. Warriors on the road. Morant would finish with 26 points - pacing a balanced attack from a Grizzlies team desperate for a win.