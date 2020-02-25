The Memphis Grizzlies Ran Into A Buzzsaw As They Were Blasted By The Los Angeles Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies had the forecast for a perfect storm to get dismantled by the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night and that's exactly what happened as they lost 124-97 on the road. The Grizzlies have now lost three straight contests and are winless after the All-Star break on this killer road trip.

My Thoughts On The Game

It was rumored that Clippers forward Paul George and guard Patrick Beverly would be out again for their game against the Grizzlies but both made their return and made their presence known early and often. The Clippers also seemed to be playing like they wanted to avenge their 140-114 loss that they suffered to the Grizzlies earlier in January. The Grizzlies, who were without Jaren Jackson Jr., also lost Brandon Clarke to injury in the game's early going as the Clippers ran up the score early 40-14 after one quarter.

The Grizzlies were led by Ja Morant with 16 points and 1 assist. Josh Jackson had another impressive performance with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Dillon Brooks continued his recent shooting and scoring slump only scoring 4 points on 1 of 7 shooting from the field.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Morant would comment on the tough loss.

“We have to take it and learn from it," said Morant We have to start off from the jump. The game is over. We lost. It is in the past. We have to throw it out and focus on Houston.”

“I will watch film tonight, me personally," Morant added when asked about film watching. "I don’t know if anyone else will, but I am glad it is over with, for me. I am turning my focus to Houston.”

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On The Loss

“This game is unfortunate but I told the guys that I am excited. [We have] got to learn from this. Going up against elite teams this time of year will only make us better.”

The Grizzlies (28-29) now prepare for the Houston Rockets (37-20) on Wednesday.