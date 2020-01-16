Bear Sightings  - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies had a statement victory defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110. Ja Morant led the team with 26 points 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 and Jaren Jaren Jackson Jr. chimed in with 15. Here are the Sights of the Night!

(All Photos Are The Property Of Justin Ford of USA TODAY Sports)

