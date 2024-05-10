Ja Morant Reacts to Viral Boston Celtics Video
The Boston Celtics have gone viral several times this season for their social media videos, and did so again with this incredible NBA 2K inspired video:
The video is approaching 10M views on X (formerly known as Twitter), and has received praise from around the league. One of the latest NBA figures to react to the amazing video is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who shared this post in response to New York Knicks guard Josh Hart praising Boston's media team:
As previously mentioned, this is not the first time this postseason that the Celtics have gone viral on social media for an incredible and creative video. Not only were the Celtics the best team in the NBA this season, but they had the best video production by most people's opinion.
Every team has a unique style and voice that they approach their social media pages with, and the Celtics have leaned hard into this creative style of video production. It has left fans excited for what might be posted next, and as the Celtics continue to advance in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the content possibilities continue to grow.
The Celtics are currently tied 1-1 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, and will look to make it back to the NBA Finals after falling short last year vs. the Miami Heat.
