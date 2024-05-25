Ja Morant Sends Message During Mavericks vs Timberwolves Game 2
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves thrilled the NBA world during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. It was a back-and-forth affair with it looking unpredictable who would come on top.
While Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks big men all delivered, the same couldn't be said for Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. One person who did deliver for the Timberwolves though was Naz Reid - Ja Morant agreed.
During the middle of Game 2, Ja Morant went on Twitter to send a message to the Timberwolves big man.
"Naz be hoopin," Morant said on Twitter.
In Game 2, Naz Reid put up 23 points, 2 rebounds, steals, and 1 block on 8/13 shooting from the field and 7/9 shooting from deep. Reid was actually the leading scorer and leading field goal maker for the Timberwolves. Not only that, but he made more three-pointers than the entire Minnesota Timberwolves team. Reid performed so well that he actually closed the fourth quarter over Karl-Anthony Towns. It seemed like Naz Reid was destined to make the potential buzzer-beater game-winner against to secure a Game 2, but destiny had other plans.
The Minnesota Timberwolves now find themselves in an incredibly unfamiliar position in these playoffs. They're down 0-2 for the first time and now on the road going to Dallas. If the Timberwolves are everything that people thought they were, this is their moment to prove it on the road.
