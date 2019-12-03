Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Phenom Ja Morant Named NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month

Anthony Sain

After a phenomenal start to his rookie campaign, Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant has been awarded the NBA's Western Conference Rookie of the Month Award for October/November. Morant won the award alongside Miami's Kendrick Nunn.

Even Morant's biggest supporters didn't see the start that Morant has had coming.  He is averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 41 percent from three-point range.  His extremely rare combination of elite-level ball-handling, athleticism, and vision have made him a player that has received high praise from media, fans, coaches, and players.

Morant has already shown the ability to make game-winning plays like on the road against the Charlotte Hornets and at home against the Brooklyn Nets, and has the juice to get fans out of their seats.  In spite of the Grizzlies being in the middle of a rebuilding situation, Morant has provided fans with a ton to look forward to. Morant is also the first Memphis Grizzlies player to win the award since Nick Calathes in 2014.

Morant is currently recovering from a freak accident involving him landing on a camera man's knee on the baseline under the basket during a recent road game against the Indiana Pacers.  Morant returned to the game an played in two games since then but is now listed as week-to-week with back spasms. He has missed the last two contests as a result of this.

Morant is the likely favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year this season, especially with fellow rookie Zion Willamson still out, and this month's award will likely be the first of many.

