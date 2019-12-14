Grizzlies Maven
Top Stories
News

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Historic Night Was Not Enough For The Memphis Grizzlies To Overcome The Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Sain

Jaren Jackson Jr. was able to explode for a career-high 43 points and 9 three-pointers while placing his name in the franchise and NBA record books but it was not enough to overcome reigning league MVP, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Bucks (23-3) defeated the Grizzlies (8-17) 127-114 - ending the Grizzlies two-game win streak.

Jackson scored 26 points in the third quarter alone, setting the franchise record for points in a quarter. He also set the club record for threes made in a single quarter as well with his 7 that he made in the third quarter as well. His 9 made three-pointers tied the franchise record for most threes made in a game with Mike Miller who accomplished it twice during the 2006-07 season.  Jackson is the youngest player in NBA history to make nine three-pointers in a game and the only player under the age of 21 to accomplish this as well.

Jackson would comment on whether or not he has ever had a game like on any level of his career as well as when he realized that he was having 'one of those games.'

“No. There hasn’t been anything like that because just everything for a minute was going in for me," said Jackson. "I felt like just a crazy rhythm and the basket got bigger. It just felt good.”

“Probably the banker," Jackson said on when he realized he was having a monster game. "The banker was just like, ‘Thank you for the backboard being there,’ because otherwise, I would’ve air-balled it. That one was cool.”

Jackson was matched up primarily against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds.  He would score 17 of his 37 in the decisive fourth quarter.  

“He’s just a great, great player coming at you with a full head of steam. You’ve got to pick your battles a lot," Jackson said on his matchup with Antetokounmpo. "Tonight he was hitting the three a little bit, so you had to plan certain ways, doing euros trying to get around him and stuff. I always like that matchup though. He’s a great player.”

“Giannis kind of took control of the game a little bit more," Jackson would add on how the game swung in the fourth quarter. "Throughout the game, we were putting him at the free-throw line and we kind of gave up a lot in there. At the time we had our drought, they picked it up, so it was kind of just bad timing, honestly.”

3D05CB40-B7A3-498E-8299-A2AFB95FB132
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson's game has seemed to make a very positive turn towards the original expectations that he had coming into this season after a stellar rookie campaign.  Over the last six games, he is averaging 25.8 points and has connected on 21 of his 53 three-point attempts for 39.6 percent.  Jackson would comment on how he is trending upward and would credit his non-wavering confidence.

“I guess I always have confidence, just by the work I put in," Jackson said. "In terms of shooting and getting my balance right and just getting my feet right so that I can make those shots when it’s harder and it’s like a hand up.”

“My teammates are finding me a lot more in terms of the three-point line," Jackson would add on his hot shooting. "They’re finding me in better spots and they’re looking for me a lot more, so that helps. Definitely in the summer, just working on my balance and working on having to get it off quicker because you have to get your release quicker and your feet down set. So, when you do that, you can take deeper ones and if it goes in, it goes in."

Jaren Jackson Jr. Locker Room Comments

Jackson and his fellow Memphis Grizzlies teammates have a quick turnaround before having to face off against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.  It's also expected that the Grizzlies will have Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke back in the lineup after missing Friday's game due to load management.  Jackson would share what he thinks is key to carrying over his team's effort into the next game.

“We’ve just got to lock in on the game plan, honestly, and just try to make (Bradley Beal) uncomfortable and make sure he’s not in a rhythm consistently," said Jackson. "You’ve got to do that with great players, and just keep running the transition and focus on what we do best.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Dillon Brooks' 20-Plus Points Stat Might Be The Most Intriguing Stat For The Memphis Grizzlies Beyond This Season

Anthony Sain

So far this season the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16) are undefeated (6-0) in games that starting shooting guard Dillon Brooks scores twenty or more points. This is, of course, an interesting stat if you only look at it at its surface but beyond Dillon Brooks, per se there might be more at it's core going forward.

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Phoenix Suns 115-108, on the road last night as Ja Morant sealed the deal with a highlight in the final minute of the game over Aron Baynes. Dillon Brooks led the team with 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. would finish with 24 points and Ja Morant would add 13 points including 9 in the fourth quarter. Here are the Sights Of The Night

Ja Morant's 'Body Catching' Dunk Slams The Door On The Suns As Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks Led The Memphis Grizzlies Over Phoenix

Anthony Sain

Dillon Brooks (27) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (24) led the team in scoring as the Memphis Grizzlies (8-16) defeated the Phoenix Suns (11-13) 115-108 last night on the road but it was Ja Morant's first poster dunk of the season that put an exclamation point on the night.

VIDEO: 3 Pointer - Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March On The Josh Jackson Suspension

Anthony Sain

Memphis Hustle Head Coach Jason March took time to talk with me one-on-one for this '3 Pointer' as he answered questions about Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson's now two-game suspension.

Memphis Grizzlies' Josh Jackson Suspension Leads To Bigger Question

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' wing Josh Jackson who is currently on assignment with the Memphis Hustle was suspended for missing a team meeting. This is just the latest development from a situation that in my opinion - has been a comedy of errors since it's inception.

The Memphis Grizzlies Could Be Getting A Boost Of Health In Road Matchup Against The Phoenix Suns

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies forwards Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were upgraded to probable in the team's latest medical update. Hopefully, they can add a boost to the Grizzlies as they wrap up their four-game road trip Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

PHOTOS : Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden St. Warriors 110-102 last night led by Ja Morant who had 26 points in his return. Here are the sights of the night.

Ja Morant Returns To The Memphis Grizzlies And Reminds The League Just How Scary He Can Be

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies rookie star Ja Morant made his return to the lineup Monday night as he led his team to a 110-102 against the Golden St. Warriors on the road. Morant would finish with 26 points - pacing a balanced attack from a Grizzlies team desperate for a win.

Could Ja Morant Make His Return To The Memphis Grizzlies Tonight?

Anthony Sain

After missing four consecutive games with back soreness after a fall against the Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant is set to possibly make his return tonight on the road against the Golden St. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies Fast Start Came To A Halt In Road Loss The Utah Jazz

Anthony Sain

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a bounce-back performance with 26 points after his disappointing showing against the Bulls, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Utah Jazz who broke a three-game losing streak with a 126-112 win over the Grizzlies.