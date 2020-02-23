Memphis Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Suffers Sprained Left Knee Injury - To Be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks

It was announced by the team Sunday afternoon that Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss games due to recovering from a sprained knee that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks to check the progress of his recovery. The timing of the injury is unfortunate being that Jackson is a key piece of the team during their race for the playoffs.

My Thoughts On The Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury

Jackson's timetable is uncertain being that his re-evaluation date does not necessarily equal a return date. Jackson's rehab time could, of course, be longer than the re-evaluation date and probably should be expected to be somewhere between 4-6 weeks, depending on the severity.

Jackson is currently having a great second season with the Grizzlies after a rough start averaging 16.9 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He is shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range. His effectiveness defensively has also increased as of late as Jackson was really starting to get into his groove in spite of his recent shooting woes.

The additions of Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell, as well as the increased role of Brandon Clarke, could possibly soften the blow of an extended loss of Jackson Jr. with Dieng being a high-level rim protector in his own right and Clarke and Bell being able to log minutes at power forward. The Grizzlies have been very fortunate as far as injuries are concerned this season and hopefully, Jackson will be back soon and ready for the final stretch of the season and hopefully the playoffs.