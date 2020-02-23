AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Suffers Sprained Left Knee Injury - To Be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks

Anthony Sain

It was announced by the team Sunday afternoon that Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss games due to recovering from a sprained knee that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night. Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks to check the progress of his recovery. The timing of the injury is unfortunate being that Jackson is a key piece of the team during their race for the playoffs.

My Thoughts On The Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury

Jackson's timetable is uncertain being that his re-evaluation date does not necessarily equal a return date. Jackson's rehab time could, of course, be longer than the re-evaluation date and probably should be expected to be somewhere between 4-6 weeks, depending on the severity.

Jackson is currently having a great second season with the Grizzlies after a rough start averaging 16.9 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.  He is shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three-point range.  His effectiveness defensively has also increased as of late as Jackson was really starting to get into his groove in spite of his recent shooting woes.

The additions of Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell, as well as the increased role of Brandon Clarke, could possibly soften the blow of an extended loss of Jackson Jr. with Dieng being a high-level rim protector in his own right and Clarke and Bell being able to log minutes at power forward.  The Grizzlies have been very fortunate as far as injuries are concerned this season and hopefully, Jackson will be back soon and ready for the final stretch of the season and hopefully the playoffs. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Los Angeles Lakers Prove To Be Too Much For The Memphis Grizzlies On Second Game Of Road Trip

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their second game of a back to back and four-game road trip after losing to the Sacramento Kings only to be outmatched again against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers would topple the Grizzlies 117-105 led by Lebron James with 32 points and Anthony Davis with 28 points 13 rebounds and 7 blocks. Josh Jackson would lead the Grizzlies with 20 points.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Battled Back; Rallied Late In A Loss To The Sacramento Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies already had a tough four-game road-trip ahead of them heading into Thursday nights game against the Sacramento Kings, but with them being the most winnable game on the trip, an opportunity was lost to start off on a good note.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Prepare For Challenging Four-Game Road Trip

The NBA All-Star Break has finally come to an end and now the Grizzlies are being thrown back into the fire as they prepare to for a four-game road trip starting tonight against the Sacramento Kings. A tough stretch could be a setback but a good stretch of play could put them in prime position for the playoff race.

Anthony Sain

True To His Nickname, Kyle Anderson Has Slowly But Surely Found His Way With The Memphis Grizzlies

He's a lot more Mike Conley than Ja Morant. A lot more Marc Gasol than Jaren Jackson Jr. He was the piece that Chris Wallace and company thought could serve as a dose of adrenaline to a dying Grit 'n' Grind era on life support. His slow methodical pace wasn't supposed to fit with the #GrzNxtGen era, but at the end of the day, Kyle Anderson has proven to be 'GNG' - regardless of the specifics behind the acronym.

Anthony Sain

Five Things That Memphis Grizzlies' Fans Can Look Forward To Post-All-Star Break

The NBA All-Star Break ends Thursday for the Memphis Grizzlies as they prepare to take on the Sacramento Kings on the road but outside of the next game of the schedule, there are several key things to pay attention to going into the final twenty-eight games of the season.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies May Have Landed The Steal Of The Trade Deadline In Gorgui Dieng

It's hard to hide a 6'10" NBA center but the Memphis Grizzlies may have found a way to find yet another hidden gem. Newly acquired big-man Gorgui Dieng made his presence felt in his debut game with the Grizzlies and might just be what the team needs for the final stretch of games after the All-Star break

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke Shine Bright In NBA Rising Stars Game

The Memphis Grizzlies sensational young trio of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson, and Brandon Clarke all headed to Chicago for the NBA Rising Stars Game with a common goal in mind - to represent the Grizzlies and the city and Memphis to the fullest. Although they played on different sides on the court, the three Grizzlies representatives showed the rest of the world why the Grizzlies are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke NBA Rising Stars Media Day Interview

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke spoke to the media during practice for the NBA Rising Stars Game

Anthony Sain