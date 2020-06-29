AllGrizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign J.R. Smith For The Rest Of The Season

Anthony Sain

According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign J.R. Smith for the remainder of the season.  This development comes after the Lakers were informed that starting shooting guard Avery Bradley would opt-out of playing in the Orlando 'bubble campus.'

Smith of course was a teammate of Lakers' star Lebron James when both were in Cleveland.  Smith was a key part of the Cavaliers title run in 2016. His three-point shooting and toughness were essential to that team's success and likely led to the decision by the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Releases Statement In Response To Tweet About Police

After a derogatory tweet by Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant in response to a fan suggestion of how Morant should personalize his jersey to speak out against racial injustice, Morant released a statement to clarify his actions. The fan's suggestion was that Morant should make his last name "F--K" to coincide with his number "12", to complete a phrase that is a jab at police.

Anthony Sain

NBA Players Are Planning To Replace Their Name On Their Uniform With A Statement For Racial Equality

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and NBPA are working together in an effort to allow players to have the option to not wear their last names on their uniforms in favor of placing a statement there to show their devotion to social awareness towards injustices towards African-Americans.

Anthony Sain

On This Day: The Memphis Grizzlies Drafted Mike Conley Jr.

Thirteen years ago today the Memphis Grizzlies selected Mike Conley Jr. - a player that would go on to be one of the franchise's all-time greats. His arrival did not come with much fanfare, but he would grow on the team and the city in due and overdue time.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Schedule Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For This Young And Hungry Team

With the NBA starting back up action in a little over a month, the schedules for the 22 playoff hopefuls were released Friday. Many within the fanbase think the Grizzlies schedule may be tough to overcome, but here is why I see it as a reason to be optimistic.

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr.

PODCAST: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on Grizzly Bear Blues Live with Joe Mullinax and Parker Fleming

I was a guest on Grizzly Bear Blues Live with Joe Mullinax and Parker Fleming as we discussed various Memphis Grizzlies related topics including who will be the odd man out if rotations shorten in Orlando, the team's relationship with the city and Ja Morant going to another level in the "Fourth Quarter" of the season.

Anthony Sain

Sports Illustrated Gambling Analyst Corey Parson Says Keep Your Eye On The Memphis Grizzlies

I was the guest host of the Geoff Calkins Show on 929 ESPN yesterday and Corey Parson - Sports Illustrated Gambling Analyst, joined me for an interview where he discussed betting odds for the eighth seed in the NBA Western Conference as well as the Memphis Grizzlies potential matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoff. Corey dropped some gems that Grizz fans would definitely love to hear!

Anthony Sain

NBA COVID-19 Test Results Are In And Are Very Promising

All 30 NBA teams began testing their players for COVID-19 on Tuesday and today the results came out with relatively surprising results. 16 out of the 302 players tested had positive results, which is less than expected.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Players Salute Vince Carter  As He Retires After 22 NBA Seasons

Vince Carter officially retired on Thursday after finishing his season with the Atlanta Hawks. Carter, who is the first player to ever play in four different decades, played for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2014-2017. Current Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. would pay respect to Carter via Twitter.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Hustle' Jarrod Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs named to NBA All G-League Teams

Jarrod Uthoff and Dusty Hannahs were named to the NBA All G-League teams today. Both Memphis Hustle players spent time on the Memphis Grizzlies main roster this season. Uthoff was named to the first-team while Hannahs was a third-team selection. Uthoff was named to the first-team while Hannahs was a third-team selection.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Distributed 'Believe Memphis' Face Mask To MVP Season Ticker Holders

With a car-line wrapped around the FedEx Forum this morning, the Memphis Grizzlies distributed their 'Believe Memphis' face masks to MVP season ticket holders. Their mascot 'Grizz' did the honor of passing out the mask while the team had a DJ and a festive atmosphere provided as they did their part to promote health and safety to its fans.

Anthony Sain