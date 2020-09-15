SI.com
Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke joins Ja Morant on NBA All-Rookie First Team

Anthony Sain

The NBA released their first and second All-Rookie Teams today with Rookie of the Year Ja Morant leading the group.  Morant's teammate Brandon Clarke joined him on the first team as well. Clarke, who came in fourth overall has exceeded all expectations this season averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game off the bench.  Clarke, Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. seem to the nucleus for a very bright Memphis Grizzlies future.

