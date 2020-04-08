Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins On How The Eighth Seed In The West Should Be Handled If The NBA Season Resumes

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media about several topics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and I was able to ask him about Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard's recent suggestion that there should be an eight-team single-elimination tournament to determine the eighth seed.

“The NBA, players, coaches; we are all going to have a million ideas for what is fair," said Jenkins. "It is definitely unfortunate, given the circumstances, that it could be unfair. Who knows? At the end of the day, I know everyone is going to strive with whatever we come up with on the other side of this. That is going to be hard."

My Thoughts On Coach Taylor Jenkins Take On How The Eighth Seed Should Be Resolved

Jenkins would continue while expressing his confidence in his team regardless of how the eighth seed is resolved.

"Like I said, I don’t envy anyone making those decisions," Jenkins added. "What I can tell you is that I have the utmost faith in our team with whatever is thrown in their direction. Is it regular season games, playoffs, play-in tournaments? Obviously, our guys built up a three and half-game lead. We had been in that eight seed for a good portion recently. That speaks to the volume of this group and how they have competed. They have earned that opportunity to be in that playoff hunt."

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins would also speak on having a full, healthy roster for the first time in a while when and if the season resumes.

"Even with the season being suspended back in March, there were 17 games left," said Jenkins. "When it was suspended, getting [Jaren Jackson Jr.] back, Justise [Winslow], Brandon [Clarke] and a compliment of our roster back. Even with the guys that we had, I had the utmost faith that they were going to play unselfishly. No matter what is thrown at us, we are going to be in a great position to make that playoff run."

Jenkins on the opportunity for his young team, led by himself, a first-year coach, making the playoffs.

"We would love the chance for our guys in that first year together to play in the playoffs. We have to fight for it, but the fact that they have put themselves in that position and earned that is a great first step. The second step, we will wait to see what the NBA says and we’ll be ready to go there.”

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

