AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 4

Anthony Sain

In today's Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles, we will meet Derrick Ford, a transplant from Chicago who works with elementary school students in Memphis. He shared with us his concerns, his optimism, and his fears. Not just for himself and his immediate family but also for the students that he serves.

My Thoughts On Today's Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles

"I get the suspension," said Ford, a native of Chicago who moved to Memphis after graduating nearby Mississippi Valley State University.  "You'd rather be safe than sorry. The interesting thing will be to see which players stay in shape, or let themselves go. If they don't resume the season I feel bad for older players like LeBron James that only have a short time left in their prime before they fall off."

"I am spending most of my time working on my side hustle and pushing my kids to explore entrepreneurship, and having them keep in mind what is considered essential services. The pandemic is really bringing out the best in some people, as I see people pulling together and looking out for each other."

BB4F0EB6-D32F-4D58-8DF3-958BC7DC0116
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ford is generally optimistic about everything concerning his immediate family but he has some legitimate concerns when it comes to his students back at work.  Those that he had a lot of hands-on time with.  Those that he knows that needed to be in school.

"As an educator, I really feel for those students that school was really their safe place and the bond that some kids have with their teachers which was suddenly taken from them," said Ford. "I feel for the students that you know depended on the meals, and looked forward to seeing the school staff because that teacher or was their one source of positivity in their lives." 

"Although our children are resilient, and we have success stories of our students accomplishing great things from all corners of our community, the digital divide during this crisis can have long-lasting negative consequences," Ford added. "Students that have consistent access to technology are going on business as usual, but children without access are falling further and further behind. Falling behind in the early elementary grades can have an even greater negative ripple effect."

Ford reminds us all that this pandemic is widespread.  It affects our own children as well as others.  He is ready to see his Grizzlies back on the court but he is even more concerned about getting his students back in their classroom.

D890406B-29E5-45AE-BB1E-56300383F4A2
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus and Sports: Olympics and NBA Could Converge on Summer 2021

Coronavirus + Sports: Now that we have a date for the Olympics in 2021, @RohanNadkarni joins @lmechegaray to discuss TEAM USA's men's basketball and how it affects their own NBA calendar. Plus: We bring you a weekend recap from around the globe. Subscribe, rate & review:

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies with Sharon Brown from The Memphis Flyer

Sharon Brown, Memphis Grizzlies reporter from the Memphis Flyer, joined me today to discuss what her #QuarantineSZN has looked like so far. We also discussed how progressive the Memphis Grizzlies organization has been as far as empowering women employees effectively. We would also discuss playoff scenarios if the NBA were to resume play.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies with Parker Fleming of Grizzly Bear Blues/The Core Four Podcast - "Revisionist Grizztory" - The Masked Mike Series

I had the pleasure to jump on a podcast with my good friend Parker Fleming as we discussed the 2014-15 Memphis Grizzlies season that ended with the Masked Mike series against the eventual champions, the Golden St. Warriors. We discussed what it would have looked like if Conley or Tony Allen had never gotten hurt amongst many other factors that season.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 3

In this edition of Memphis Grizzlies Quarantine Chronicles, we take a look at a family that has found joy in one of life's greatest gifts as well as another who has found time to slow down and enjoy the most important things first.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show on 929 ESPN

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN and we discussed the chances of the NBA returning this season after being suspended due to the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus. We would also discuss the Memphis Grizzlies Quarantine Chronicles Series that I have on AllGrizzlies as well.

Anthony Sain

Interview with Memphis Grizzlies Guard DeAnthony Melton On How He Is Spending His Down Time, Free Agency and More

The NBA is suspended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus but I was able to catch up with Memphis Grizzlies guard DeAnthony Melton as we talked about how he has spent his free time so far, his pending free agency, waiting to get his turn to prove himself and the camaraderie between himself and his teammates.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part 2

The NBA has been suspended but for fans of the teams, we all have to continue our lives in the best way that we can. Some of us are adjusting well and some are having higher hurdles to climb. Today I will share how the lives of two more Memphis Grizzlies fans have been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Anthony Sain

Chinese Basketball Association Has Pushed Back Their Restart Date; How Does It Affect The NBA?

After the Korean Basketball League canceled their remaining season, and the Chinese Basketball Association now moving their return date to May instead of it's original April 15 date, the next question is how does this affect the optimism of those that desire to see the NBA resume their season.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies and Omari Sankofa From The Athletic Talking COVID-19, Memphis vs Detroit, And Covering The Memphis Grizzlies

Omari Sankofa from the Athletic was my guest today as we talked about the COVID-19 coronavirus and the effects that it's had on Memphis as well as Omari's hometown of Detroit, Michigan. We also discussed what it's like to be from out of town and to have the NBA team that you cover grow on you.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Is Unanimous NBA Rookie Of The Year According To Unofficial Survey Done By ESPN; Brandon Clarke Finishes Fourth

The fate of the NBA season, as well as the end of the year awards, are still to be determined, but ESPN conducted an unofficial survey that polled 70 beat writers, national and international reporters, determining that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is the unanimous NBA Rookie Of The Year.

Anthony Sain